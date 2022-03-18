Futures Pointing To Initial Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to move back to the downside after moving sharply higher over the three previous sessions.

Lingering concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war may inspire traders to cash in on recent gains, as ongoing peace talks have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough.

President Joe Biden is due to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the conflict later today, with Biden expected to deliver a warning that Beijing will pay a price if it supports Russia's war effort.

A drop by shares of FedEx (FDX) may also weigh on the markets, as the delivery giant is slumping by 2.8 percent in pre-market trading after reporting fiscal third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as some traders may look to take a breather following the volatility seen in recent sessions.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Thursday but climbed firmly into positive territory over the course of the trading day. The major averages showed strong moves to the upside after bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line in early trading.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged 417.66 points or 1.2 percent to 34,480.76, the Nasdaq shot up 178.23 points or 1.3 percent to 13,614.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.81 points or 1.2 percent to 4,411.67.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street may partly reflect recent upward momentum, with the major averages extending the rally seen over the two previous sessions.

The rebound has helped lift stocks well off their recent lows, although they remain at relatively reduced levels compared to their record highs.

Meanwhile, traders seem shrugged off recent comments from a Kremlin spokesman pouring cold water on reports of "significant progress" in peace talks.

"On the whole, that's wrong," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about a Financial Times report on progress toward a deal, according to Bloomberg News.

The markets also continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates for the first time since December 2018 on Wednesday.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 0.25 to 0.5 percent and signaled several more rate hikes are likely over the coming months.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended March 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed housing starts rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.

The report showed housing starts spiked by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.769 million in February after plunging by 5.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.657 million in January.

Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 1.690 million from the 1.638 million originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected increase, housing starts reached their highest annual rate since hitting 1.802 million in June of 2006.

Meanwhile, the report showed building permits slumped by 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.859 million in February after rising by 0.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.895 million in January.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to tumble by 2.6 percent to a rate of 1.850 million from the 1.899 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Fed also released a report showing industrial production in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.

Energy stocks moved sharply higher following recent weakness, rebounding along with the price of crude oil. Crude for April delivery soared $7.94 to $102.98 a barrel after plunging over the three previous sessions.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiked by 4.6 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index surged by 3.8 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index jumped by 2.9 percent.

Steel stocks also turned in a strong performance amid indications China plans to take steps to boost is economy, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 3.2 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among gold stocks, which rebounded along with the price of the precious metal. With gold for April delivery surging $34 to $1,943.20, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index advanced by 2.3 percent.

Biotechnology, chemical and tobacco stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are edging down $0.08 to $102.90 a barrel after soaring $7.94 to $102.98 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $34 to $1,943.20 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $3.90 to $1,939.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 119.06 yen versus the 118.60 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1033 compared to yesterday's $1.1091.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday as global growth optimism outweighed lingering geo-political tensions arising from the Ukraine conflict.

Hopes for a peace deal waned after a fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators ended without tangible progress. Growth optimism prevailed despite the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England both raising interest rates.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 36.03 points, or 1.1 percent, to 3,251.07 after authorities ignited cautious hopes for more concrete stimulus. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.4 percent to 21,412.40 following a furious two-day surge.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to speak later today, with the United States expected to deliver a warning that Beijing will pay a price if it supports Russia's war effort.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose 174.54 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,827.43 as the Bank of Japan offered no surprise, leaving policy ultra-easy, citing risks from rising raw material costs and inflation. The broader Topix closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,909.27.

Japanese core consumer prices in February rose an annual 0.6 percent as energy costs surged at the fastest pace in 41 years due to higher oil prices, government data showed earlier today. The national CPI grew 0.9 percent year-on-year.

Australian markets advanced, led by gains in the energy sector as oil prices have begun climbing again on doubts over the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 43.60 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,294.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 49.60 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,571.20.

Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos jumped 2-3 percent after Brent crude futures rose more than $10 a barrel in two sessions.

Seoul stocks gained for the third straight session amid eased Fed uncertainty and on optimism that Turkey's attempt to mediate the Ukraine-Russia peace talks will yield a positive result. The Kospi edged up 12.51 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,707.02. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.5 percent and chemical giant LG Chem soared 3.9 percent.

Europe

European stocks have come under pressure on Friday, as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough and a rebound by the price of crude oil renews concerns over inflation and policy tightening.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.1 percent.

Essentra, a provider of essential components and solutions, has moved to the downside despite swinging to a profit in 2021 on higher revenue.

Deutsche Wohnen has also fallen. The property company majority owned by Vonovia SE reported a drop in annual earnings, mainly because of lower earnings from disposals and one-off, transaction-related expenses.

Meanwhile, Europe's biggest utility Enel has rallied after its operating performance returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Miners advanced, with Anglo American has also climbed after it signed a pact with EDF to develop a regional renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa.

Fuchs Petrolub has also risen. The manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products reported that its fiscal 2021 earnings after tax grew 15 percent to 254 million euros.

U.S. Economic Reports

The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of February at 10 am ET. Existing home sales are expected to decrease by 1.0 percent in February after spiking by 6.7 percent in January.

Also at 10 am ET, the Conference Board is due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of February. The leading economic index is expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to speak before the Maryland Bankers Association First Friday Economic Outlook Forum at 12:30 pm ET.

At 2 pm ET, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is due to participate in Fed Listens: Helping Youth Thrive a Discussion with Leaders.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of GameStop (GME) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the video game retailer reported an unexpected fiscal fourth quarter loss despite better than expected revenues.

Crafts retailer JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is also likely to come under pressure after reporting better than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings but sales missed analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of StoneCo (STNE) are seeing substantial pre-market strength after the Brazilian payment-technology firm announced new executive management appointments to support the evolution of the company and its future execution.

Fashion rental company Rent The Runway (RENT) may also move to the upside after Jefferies initiated coverage of the company's stock with a Buy rating.