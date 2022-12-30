Futures Pointing To Initial Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to move back to the downside following the recovery rally seen in the previous session.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's strong gains, which largely reflected a substantial rebound by technology stocks.

Lingering concerns about the economic outlook are also likely to weigh on Wall Street amid worries further interest rate hikes will lead to a recession in the New Year.

Stocks sometimes benefit from window-dressing toward the end of the year, but traders may see that as a waste of time given the substantial weakness seen in 2022.

Going into the final trading day of the year, the Nasdaq is down by 33.0 percent for 2022, while the S&P 500 is down by 19.2 percent and the Dow is down by 8.6 percent.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the weakness seen to start the holiday-shortened week. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, with the Nasdaq leading the way higher.

The major averages moved roughly sideways going into the close, holding on to strong gains. The Nasdaq spiked 264.80 points or 2.6 percent to 10,478.09, the S&P 500 surged 66.06 points or 1.8 percent to 3,849.28 and the Dow jumped 345.09 points or 1.1 percent to 33,220.80.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected bargain hunting, particularly among tech stocks, which moved sharply lower over the two preceding sessions.

The standout gain by the Nasdaq came after the tech-heavy index ended Wednesday's trading at its lowest closing level in over two years.

Overall trading activity remained subdued amid the holidays, however, with below average volume potentially exaggerating the recent moves.

Following the long Christmas weekend, the markets are set for another break this weekend due to New Year's Day.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly more than expected in the week ended December 24th.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 225,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 222,000.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 221,000, a decrease of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 221,250.

Semiconductor stocks showed a substantial rebound on the day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking by 3.3 percent after ending Wednesday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.

Software, networking and computer hardware stocks also saw strength, contributing to the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Significant strength was also visible among stocks, as reflected by the 3.0 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index rebounded after ending the preceding session at a three-month closing low.

Oil service, biotechnology and housing stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.39 to $78.01 a barrel after falling $0.56 to $78.40 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $10.20 to $1,826 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $0.20 to $1,826.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.01 yen versus the 133.03 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0646 compared to yesterday's $1.0661.

Asia

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on their last trading session of the year despite lingering inflation concerns and soaring Covid-19 cases in China.

The dollar index weakened a little bit after the latest U.S. jobless claims data signaled a softening labor market. Gold and oil prices traded higher in Asian trading on the dollar weakness.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 3,089.26 but ended 2022 down more than 14 percent, hit by harsh anti-coronavirus curbs and a crackdown on corporate debt. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2 percent to 19,781.41.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note due to many uncertainties in overseas markets. The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally higher at 26,094.50 but posted its first annual loss in four years.

The broader Topix edged down 0.2 percent to close at 1,891.71 - losing 5 percent for the year. Heavyweight Fast Retailing and shipping firms were among the top gainers of the day, while energy stocks underperformed.

The yen extended its rebound as the Bank of Japan announced a third day of unscheduled bond purchases.

Seoul markets were closed for a holiday. The Kospi average fell nearly 25 percent in 2022.

Australian markets eked out modest gains but ended the year deep in the red. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 7,038.70, with financials, energy and tech stocks pacing the gainers. The index lost over 5 percent for the year.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index dropped 0.6 percent to 11,473.24.

Europe

European stocks have fallen on the last trading day of the year, as doubts over official Chinese Covid numbers and new regulations for travelers from China curbed investor optimism surrounding China's reopening.

The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and lingering worries over aggressive central bank tightening also weighed on sentiment.

While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent.

Luxury firms such as LVMH, Kering, Hermes International and Richemont have fallen on concerns that surging Covid-19 cases in China would weigh on global growth.

In economic news, U.K. house price inflation slowed markedly at the end of the year, as rising interest rates and high inflation started to dampen the affordability of homes, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed earlier today.

House prices were 2.8 percent higher than in December 2021. This was slower than November's 4.4 percent increase but faster than economists' forecast of 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, house prices dropped at a slower pace of 0.1 percent after a 1.4 percent decrease in November.

U.S. Economic Reports

MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of December at 9:45 am ET. The Chicago business barometer is expected to rise to 41.2 in December from 37.2 in November, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Shaw Communications (SJR) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after Canada's Competition Tribunal approved Rogers Communications' (RCI) acquisition of the telecom company.

Radio station operator Audacy (AUD) is also seeing significant pre-market strength following news the company is auctioning off the radio.com domain with a minimum bid of $2.5 billion.

On the other hand, shares of Mesa Air Group (MESA) may come under pressure after the regional air carrier reported a wider than expected fiscal fourth quarter loss on revenues that missed analyst estimates.