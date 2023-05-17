Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move back to the upside after ending the previous session mostly lower.

Optimism lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling may generate early buying interest following yesterday's meeting between President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders.

A statement from the White House described the meeting as "productive" and said Biden is "optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement."

Biden directed staff to continue to meet daily on outstanding issues, with the president cutting short an upcoming overseas trip to ensure Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters following the meeting that the two sides remain "far apart" but said it is "possible to get a deal by the end of the week."

Regional banks may help lead a rebound on Wall Street, with shares of Western Alliance (WAL) spiking by 11.7 percent in pre-market trading after the company said deposit growth for the current quarter exceeded $2 billion as of May 12.

Stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, giving back ground after ending Monday's session mostly higher. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow showing a particularly steep drop.

The Dow and the S&P 500 fell to new lows for the session going into the close of trading. The Dow slumped 336.46 points or 1.0 percent to 33,012.14, the S&P 500 slid 26.38 points or 0.6 percent to 4,109.90 and the Nasdaq dipped 22.16 points or 0.2 percent to 12,343.05.

The steep drop by the Dow was partly due to a decrease by shares of Home Depot (HD), with the home improvement retailer falling by 2.2 percent.

Home Depot moved to the downside after the company reported weaker than expected first quarter revenues and lowered its full-year guidance.

Notable declines by Dow components Nike (NKE), 3M Co. (MMM) and Amgen (AMGN) also weighed on the blue chip index.

Ongoing concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling also generated some negative sentiment as Biden met with top congressional leaders.

While Biden has called for a "clean" bill to raise the debt ceiling, Republicans are pushing for spending cuts as well as increased work requirements for social safety net programs.

Meanwhile, traders were also reacting to a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, including separate reports showing weaker than expected retail sales growth and an unexpected increase in industrial production.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in April after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in March.

Economists had expected retail sales to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.0 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still rose by 0.4 percent in April after sliding by 0.5 percent in March. The rebound in ex-auto sales matched economist estimates.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed industrial production climbed by 0.5 percent in April, while revised data showed production was unchanged in each of the two previous months.

Economists had expected industrial production to come in unchanged compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Gold stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.2 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

Considerable weakness was also visible among energy stocks, which moved lower along with the price of crude oil.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index both slumped by 2.7 percent.

Interest rate-sensitive utilities and commercial real estate stocks also came under pressure amid a continued increase in treasury yields, moving notably lower along with steel, biotechnology and natural gas stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are edging down $0.01 to $70.85 a barrel after slipping $0.25 to $70.86 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,989.10, down $3.90 compared to the previous session's close of $1,993. On Tuesday, gold surged tumbled $29.70.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 137.18 yen compared to the 136.39 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0816 compared to yesterday's $1.0862.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday amid concerns about China's uneven economic recovery and little progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,284.23 on signs that the country's post-COVID economic recovery is losing momentum.

Property developers extended losses after data showed Chinese house prices fell for an eleventh straight month in April.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 2.1 percent to 19,560.57. Search engine giant Baidu dropped about half a percent despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit. Alibaba edged down slightly ahead of its earnings release due Thursday.

Japanese shares posted strong gains, with sentiment buoyed by a weaker yen, encouraging domestic earnings and stronger-than-expected first quarter economic growth data.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 0.8 percent to 30,093.59, closing above the key psychological 30,000 level for the first time since September 2021. The broader Topix settled 0.3 percent higher at 2,133.61, marking a new 33-year high as a weaker yen boosted exporters.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group surged 4.8 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.2 percent.

Japan's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary reading. That beat expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.

Seoul stocks advanced despite the U.S. debt ceiling worries and growing concerns over an economic slowdown. The Kospi rose 0.6 percent to 2,494.66, with tech, chemical and auto shares leading the surge.

LG Display jumped 3.8 percent on reports that it will supply OLED TV panels to Samsung Electronics.

Australian markets fell as first quarter wage data bolstered the case for RBA to hold interest rates. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,199.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.5 percent lower at 7,389.30.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index ended a choppy session marginally higher at 11,951.66. Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday amid worries over the U.S. debt ceiling and the potential for a catastrophic debt default.

Hawkish comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials and growing concerns over China's economic recovery also dented sentiment.

In economic news, Eurozone inflation accelerated to 7.0 percent in April from 6.9 percent a month earlier, as rising services and energy costs offset a slowdown in food price growth, Eurostat said earlier in the day, confirming preliminary data.

While the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent.

Automakers are mostly higher after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations registered double-digit growth in April, although the pace of growth slowed from March.

Swiss bank UBS Group AG has edged up slightly after saying it expects a financial hit of about $17 billion from the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG.

Munich Re has also moved to the upside. The German reinsurer posted lower net result in the first quarter but beat expectations.

Siemens has also moved higher. The industrial conglomerate raised its annual revenue outlook after second-quarter profits nearly tripled on higher orders.

SAP has also advanced after the business software maker raised its 2025 total revenue outlook for continuing operations and launched a share buyback program of up to 5 billion euros.

AstraZeneca has also gained after the drug maker reported positive high-level results in the latest lung cancer trials.

On the other hand, Lender Commerzbank has moved sharply lower despite profit nearly doubling in the first quarter.

Euronext has also tumbled after the exchange operator saw an 11.7 percent year-over-year drop in its revenue from forex trading during first quarter 2023.

The London Stock Exchange Group has also slumped after an investor consortium sold shares worth about 2.7 billion pounds in the exchange operator.

Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has also shown a steep drop after reporting a lower pre-tax profit for fiscal 2023.

U.S. Economic Reports

New residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a significant rebound in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The report said housing starts jumped by 2.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.401 million in April after plunging by 4.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.371 million in March.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop to an annual rate of 1.405 million from the 1.420 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits slumped by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.416 million in April after tumbling by 3.0 percent to a revised rate of 1.437 million in March.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to climb to a rate of 1.430 million from the 1.413 million originally reported for the previous month.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended May 12th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.3 million barrels after jumping by 3.0 million barrels in the previous week.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Keysight Technologies (KEYS) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the tech company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings and provided upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is also likely to see initial strength after Barclays upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Meanwhile, shares of EVgo (EVGO) are seeing substantial pre-market weakness after the EV charging network operator announced a public offering of $125 million worth of its common stock.