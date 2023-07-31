Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to add to the strong gains posted during last Friday's session.

U.S. stocks closed on a bright note on Friday, firmly holding their gains after a positive start. Some encouraging earnings updates from top tech firms and data showing a slowdown in the annual rate of growth in consumer prices in the month of June aided sentiment.

Easing worries about interest rates following the Federal Reserve hinting at a pause in hikes as early as September helped as well.

The major averages all ended with strong gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperforming its counterparts.

The Dow ended with a gain of 176.55 points or 0.5 percent at 35,459.29. The S&P 500 advanced 44.82 points or 1.0 percent to settle at 4,582.23, while the Nasdaq surged 266.55 points or 1.9 percent to 14,316.66.

Data from the Commerce Department showed personal income rose by 0.3 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in May. Economists had expected personal income to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.4 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, personal spending climbed by 0.5 percent in June after inching up by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in May. Economists had expected personal spending to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The data showed the annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 3.0 percent in June from 3.8 percent in May. Economists had expected the pace of growth to slow to 3.1 percent.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 4.1 percent from 4.6 percent.

The slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth eased concerns about the outlook for interest rates following recent better-than-expected economic data.

Intel climbed more than 6.5 percent, continuing to benefit from upbeat second-quarter earnings.

Meta Platforms gained about 4.5 percent, riding on strong quarterly earnings. Microsoft surged 2.3 percent, Apple advanced 1.35 percent, and Verizon gained 1.5 percent.

P&G ended 2.8 percent higher on strong results. Boeing, Merck, American Express and Caterpillar also posted impressive gains.

Shares of Roku Inc. soared more than 31 percent after the company reported stronger than expected results for the second quarter and gave an upbeat revenue forecast.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Cisco Systems, McDonalds and Goldman Sachs ended weak. Chevron ended modestly lower after reporting a drop in second quarter earnings.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are advancing $0.72 to $81.30 a barrel after rising $0.49 to $80.58 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after climbing $14.70 to $1,999.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3.60 to $2,003.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 142.14 yen versus the 141.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1030 compared to last Friday's $1.1016.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as weak Chinese data spurred hopes of more policy stimulus and the Bank of Japan stepped into the bond market to influence rates.

Investors also embraced the latest economic data from the U.S. showing an easing in wage costs and core inflation.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing 0.5 percent higher at 3,291.04 after the State Council announced further measures to bolster consumption.

Chinese manufacturing activity fell for a fourth straight month in July, while the services and construction sectors teetered on the brink of contraction, official data showed.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.8 percent to 20,078.94, led by gains in the tech sector.

Japanese shares led regional gains as the yen extended its drop on the back of Bank of Japan's intervention in the bond market to influence rates. Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off disappointing industrial production and retail sales data.

The Nikkei 225 Index hit a four-week high before settling 1.3 percent higher at 33,172.22. The broader Topix Index closed 1.4 percent higher at 2,322.56.

Toyota Group logistics company Toyota Tsusho jumped almost 10 percent after it teamed up with SKC for a copper foil joint venture.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc slumped 7.3 percent after posting lower quarterly profit. Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing gained 2 percent and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron added 1.6 percent.

Seoul stocks rose notably, with battery makers and online platform companies leading the surge. The Kospi rose 0.9 percent to 2,632.58 as disappointing Chinese data supported stimulus hopes.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 3.3 percent and search engine Naver soared 7.6 percent.

Australian markets fluctuated before finishing marginally higher as caution crept in ahead of the Reserve Bank's cash rate decision due on Tuesday. Consumer staples were among the worst performers while healthcare stocks finished broadly higher.

IGO led lithium stocks lower, plunging 4.6 percent despite posting record quarterly earnings.

Europe

European stocks have moved to the upside on Monday after China's State Council announced further measures to bolster consumption and economic growth.

Closer to home, the Eurozone returned to growth in the second quarter amid falling inflation, data showed.

GDP in the euro area grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, Eurostat reported.

Separate figures from the statistical office revealed that Eurozone inflation fell in line with expectations to 5.3 percent year-on-year in July, compared with 5.5 percent in June.

While the French CAC 40 Index has risen by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

Brewer Heineken has plunged after slashing its 2023 earnings guidance. Peers Diageo and Anheuser-Busch Inbev were down about 1 percent each.

Novo Nordisk has jumped after launching its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in Germany.

British building and roofing products supplier Marshalls has slumped after lowering its annual forecast.

Telecoms giant BT Group has fallen after appointing Allison Kirkby as its new chief executive.

Auto and aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc has tumbled despite reporting an increase in half-yearly profit.

U.S. Economic Reports

MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of July at 9:45 am ET. The Chicago business barometer is expected to rise to 43.0 in July from 41.5 in June, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction.