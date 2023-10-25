Futures Pointing To Mixed Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move in opposite directions after ending the previous session mostly higher.

While the Dow futures up by 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq 100 futures down by 0.5 percent.

A mixed reaction to the latest batch of earnings news may contribute to choppy trading on Wall Street following a largely positive reaction to the results on Tuesday.

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the software giant reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results.

Aerospace giant Boeing (BA) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting a wider than expected third quarter loss but revenues beat expectations.

On the other hand, shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) are seeing considerable pre-market weakness after the Google parent reported third quarter earnings that exceeded estimates but weaker than expected revenue from its cloud business.

Chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN) may also come under pressure after reporting mixed third quarter results and providing disappointing fourth quarter guidance.

Following the mixed performance seen during Monday's session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the Dow and the S&P 500 bouncing off their lowest closing levels in over four months.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 121.55 points or 0.9 percent to 13,139.87, the S&P 500 climbed 30.63 points or 0.7 percent to 4,247.68 and the Dow rose 204.97 points or 0.6 percent to 33,141.38.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, as a number of big-name companies reported better than expected quarterly results.

Shares of General Electric (GE) moved sharply higher after the conglomerate reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raised its full-year guidance.

Diversified manufacturer 3M Co. (MMM) also saw notable strength after reporting better than expected third quarter results and boosting its full-year profit forecast.

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) also showed a strong move to the upside after the beverage giant reported third quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast.

Computer hardware stocks saw substantial strength on the day, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 3.1 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in almost five months.

Computer peripherals maker Logitech (LOGI) led the sector higher after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results and raising its full-year guidance.

Significant strength was also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index is bouncing off a four-month closing low.

Telecom stocks also turned in a strong performance, driving the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index up by 2.2 percent.

Utilities, networking and semiconductor stocks also saw notable strength, while energy stocks came under pressure amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.29 to $84.03 a barrel after slumping $1.75 to $83.74 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,985, down $1.10 compared to the previous session's close of $1,986.10. On Tuesday, gold edged down $1.70.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.92 yen compared to the 149.91 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0570 compared to yesterday's $1.0590.

Asia

Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session mostly higher, with benchmark indexes in China, Hong Kong and Japan leading regional gains after China rolled out fresh stimulus to shore up its economic recovery.

A stable dollar, falling Treasury yields and positive earnings from Microsoft also helped underpin investor sentiment before next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

After U.S. business activity ticked higher in October, investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. PCE price index on Friday for additional clues on the interest rate outlook.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 2,974.11 as the country ramped up efforts to stimulate its beleaguered economy.

The government announced plans to issue sovereign bonds worth 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in an effort to support the recovery amid sluggish growth.

A bulk of the issuance will be directed towards infrastructure spending, particularly rebuilding disaster-hit areas and bolstering relief capabilities.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index settled 0.6 percent higher at 17,085.33, led by technology and consumer cyclical stocks.

Japanese shares advanced on the back of expectations that the government will resort to tax reductions in the upcoming economic stimulus package.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 31,269.92, extending a rebound from a three-week low. The broader Topix Index closed 0.6 percent higher at 2,254.40. Tokyo Electron, Screen Holdings, Advantest and IHI Corp. surged 2-5 percent.

Seoul stocks declined after a survey showed consumer sentiment in the country slid for the third straight month in October. The Kospi slid 0.9 percent to 2,363.17.

LG Energy Solution plummeted 8.7 percent after the battery maker said it expects lower revenue growth next year due to economic uncertainties. Rival Samsung SDI lost 7.2 percent.

Australian markets ended little changed after data showed consumer prices rose more than expected in the three months till September, bolstering the case for the country's central bank to raise interest rates next month.

Europe

European stocks are subdued on Wednesday, as investors digest a slew of mixed earnings reports from the region and keep a wary eye on the situation in the Middle East amidst reports of an imminent ground invasion of Gaza by Israel.

Traders also waited to see if the European Central Bank would raise rates on Thursday against the backdrop of weakening economic activity and cooling inflation.

Meanwhile, German business confidence improved in October, survey results from the ifo Institute showed earlier today.

The business climate index rose to 86.9 in October from 85.8 in the previous month. The reading was well above economists' forecast of 85.9.

Currently, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.2 percent.

Worldline shares were suspended after plunging more than 50 percent earlier in the day. The French payment company cut its revenue forecast for the year as the economic slowdown hurt its business in key markets including Germany.

Swedish bank SEB has shown a significant move to the downside despite beating analyst estimates for third-quarter net income.

Reckitt Benckiser has also plunged after the maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products missed third quarter like-for-like sales expectations.

Essentra, a leading provider of essential components and solutions, has also slumped after saying it expects full year adjusted operating profit to be "towards the lower end" of its expectations.

China-exposed luxury group Kering has also moved notably lower after reporting a decrease in third-quarter revenue.

Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes has moved sharply higher after the software maker raised its 2023 profit outlook.

Telenor ASA has also rallied in Oslo after the Norwegian Telecom major reported higher third-quarter results and updated its guidance for fiscal 2023.

GSK has also risen after announcing "positive" preliminary results from the third phase of its trial of Arexvy, a vaccine against the potentially fatal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that causes lower respiratory tract disease.

Deutsche Bank also soared as the lender flagged dividends and buybacks over the next two years after posting better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of September at 10 am ET.

New home sales are expected to rise to an annual rate of 680,000 in September after plunging to a rate of 675,000 in August.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended October 20th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to increase by 1.6 million barrels after falling by 4.5 million barrels in the previous week.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $52 billion worth of five-year notes at 1 pm ET.

At 4:35 pm ET, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to deliver introductory remarks at the 2023 Moynihan Lecture in Social Science and Public Policy in Washington, D.C.