Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wednesday following the substantial pullback seen in the previous session.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves following recent volatility, which saw the major averages nearly wipe out their recent recovery rally with their worst day since June 2020.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may continue to weigh on the markets after yesterday's hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation report.

The data has led to worries the Federal Reserve could raise interest by 100 basis points after next week's monetary policy meeting.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 66.0 percent chance of a 75 basis point rate hike and a 34.0 percent chance of a 100 basis point rate hike.

Potentially offsetting the inflation worries, the Labor Department released a separate report this morning showing a modest decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of August.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged down by 0.1 percent in August after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in July.

Economists had expected producer prices to dip by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of growth in producer prices slowed to 8.7 percent in August from 9.8 percent in July, roughly in line with estimates.

Nonetheless, traders may stick to the sidelines ahead of the release of a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production.

Stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, largely offsetting the recent recovery rally. The major averages all showed substantial moves to the downside, snapping a four-session winning streak.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but still posted steep losses on the day. The Dow plunged 1,276.37 points or 3.9 percent to 31,104.97, the Nasdaq dove 632.84 points or 5.2 percent to 11,633.57 and the S&P 500 plummeted 177.72 points or 4.3 percent to 3,932.69.

The sell-off on Wall Street came following the release of the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of August.

The report showed an unexpected monthly uptick in consumer prices as well as a smaller than expected slowdown in the annual rate of price growth.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in August after coming in unchanged in July. Economists had expected consumer prices to edge down by 0.1 percent.

The modest increase in consumer prices came as higher prices for shelter, food and medical care offset another steep drop in gasoline prices.

Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices were up by 8.3 percent in August, reflecting a slowdown from the 8.5 percent spike in July. However, economists had expected the annual rate of growth to slow to 8.1 percent.

The report also showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.6 percent in August after rising by 0.3 percent in July. Core prices were expected to increase by another 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices accelerated to 6.3 percent in August from 5.9 percent in July. The annual rate of growth was expected to rise to 6.1 percent.

The data led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said the faster than expected core price growth "confirms" that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by at least 75 basis points next week.

"There might be some late speculation that the Fed could even go for a 100bp hike although, with rates now close to neutral, we doubt that will happen," Ashworth said.

Semiconductor stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, resulting in a 6.2 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Interest rate-sensitive housing stocks also saw substantial weakness, as reflected by the 5.9 percent plunge by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Retail stocks also showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 5.8 percent.

Computer hardware, telecom, airline and biotechnology stocks also saw considerable weakness amid broad based selling on Wall Street.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.21 to $87.10 a barrel after falling $0.47 to $87.31 barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,713.60, down $3.80 compared to the previous session's close of $1,717.40. On Tuesday, gold slumped $23.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 142.99 yen compared to the 144.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $0.9999 compared to yesterday's $0.9970.

Asia

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday and the yen's continued depreciation prompted the Bank of Japan to conduct an operation often seen as a precursor to currency intervention, as investors shunned riskier assets amid increasing uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

The dollar index consolidated following Tuesday's impressive rally and the two-year U.S. Treasury yield scaled a new 15-year high, as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will stay aggressive in raising rates.

Gold dipped below $1,700 an ounce in Asian trading and oil prices fell more than 1 percent amid dollar strength.

While markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the Fed's policy meeting next week, talk of a 100 basis point lift-off are now back on the table.

Chinese stocks closed lower after reports suggested that the United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 3,237.54, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.5 percent to 18,847.10 following Wall Street's overnight plunge.

Japanese stocks slumped after reports of the Bank of Japan apparently preparing for a currency intervention amid sharp declines in the yen.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended 2.8 percent lower at 27,818.62, while the broader Topix closed 2 percent lower at 1,947.46.

Tech stocks led losses after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell more than 6 percent overnight. Advantest, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group Corp all fell around 4 percent.

Seoul stocks fell sharply, with the Kospi ending down 1.6 percent at 2,411.42 on fears that the Fed will continue its aggressive monetary tightening. Selling was seen across the board, with Samsung Electronics, Celltrion and Naver losing 2-4 percent.

Australian markets fell the most in three months ahead of the August unemployment report, due to be released on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index plunged 2.6 percent to 6,828.60, snapping a four-session winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 2.5 percent lower at 7,071.80, dragged down by financials and miners.

Rio Tinto lost 2 percent after it announced a joint venture with China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for US$2 billion.

Europe

European stocks are broadly lower on Wednesday after Wall Street posted its biggest loss in two years overnight on worries the Federal Reserve is likely to raise U.S. borrowing costs faster and further than previously expected.

Meanwhile, Eurozone industrial production fell more than expected in July, raising worries about slowing growth.

Output from factories, mines and utilities fell 2.3 percent sequentially in July, Eurostat said, while analysts had expected a 0.7 percent decline.

Elsewhere, U.K. consumer price inflation slowed slightly in August from a 40-year high amid a decrease in fuel prices, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed earlier today.

Consumer price inflation unexpectedly slowed to 9.9 percent in August from 10.1 percent in July. The rate was forecast to rise slightly to 10.2 percent.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

Uniper has moved sharply. The German government may increase its stake in the company above 50 percent and is open to taking the historic step of fully nationalizing the country's biggest gas importer if necessary to prevent a collapse of the energy system, Bloomberg News reported.

Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola SA has also fallen after it agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in Wikinger offshore wind farm in Germany to Swiss infrastructure investment company Energy Infrastructure Partners.

On the other hand, fashion brand Zara's owner Inditex has jumped after posting strong second quarter revenue and earnings.

British homebuilder Redrow has also shown a notable move to the upside after its second quarter revenue and profit topped forecasts.

Dunelm has also rallied after the furniture retailer reported record preliminary results for the 53 weeks to July 2, 2022.

U.S. Economic Reports

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in August after inching up by 0.1 percent in July.

The annual rate of growth in core producer prices slipped to 5.6 percent in August from 5.8 percent in the previous month.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended September 9th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to edge down by 0.2 million barrels after jumping by 8.8 million barrels in the previous week.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) are seeing pre-market strength after Bank of American upgraded its rating on the fintech company's stock to Buy from Neutral.

Coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) may also move to the upside after unveiling plans expected to accelerate the company's long-term growth.

Meanwhile, shares of Nucor (NUE) may come under pressure after the steel producer provided disappointing third quarter earnings guidance.