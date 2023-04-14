Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Friday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the rally seen in the previous session.

Uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets may lead to choppy trading on Wall Street after yesterday's rally lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to their best closing levels in almost two months.

Traders are also digesting earnings news from financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) as well as the latest U.S. economic data.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are all moving to the upside in pre-market trading after the companies reported their quarterly results.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Commerce Department showed U.S. retail sales fell by much more than expected in the month of March.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slumped by 1.0 percent in March after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected retail sales to decline by 0.4 percent, matching the decrease originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still slid by 0.8 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February. Ex-auto sales were expected to dip by 0.3 percent.

The Labor Department also released a report showing U.S. import prices fell by much more than expected in the month of March.

Following the extreme volatility seen during Wednesday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday. With the strong upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in nearly two months.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but still posted significant gains. The Dow jumped 383.19 points or 1.1 percent to 34,029.69, the Nasdaq spiked 236.93 points or 2.0 percent to 12,166.27 and the S&P 500 surged 54.27 points or 1.3 percent to 4,146.22.

The rally on Wall Street came following a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of March.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5 percent in March following a revised unchanged reading in February.

Economists had expected producer prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed dramatically to 2.7 percent in March from 4.9 percent in February. Economists had expected the pace of growth to slow to 3.0 percent.

Combined with Wednesday's tamer-than-expected consumer price inflation data, the report helped ease concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

"The link between the PPI and CPI is not as clear as it once was, but persistently small increases — or, as in March, an outright decline — will eventually come through to consumers if demand slows enough to prevent companies from taking out the slack in the form of higher margins," said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.

He added, "For a Fed already inclined to pause, this report tips the scale just a bit more in favor, especially after yesterday's CPI failed to reveal any new inflationary problems."

However, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently still indicating a 67.9 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point next month compared to a 32.1 percent chance rates will be left unchanged.

A separate Labor Department report showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended April 8th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 239,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 228,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 232,000.

Gold stocks saw substantial strength on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.6 percent to an eleven-month closing high. The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.

Considerable strength was also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 surge by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index. The index reached its best closing level in well over a month.

Retail stocks also showed a significant move to the upside on the day, resulting in a 2.2 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

Software, biotechnology and brokerage stocks also saw notable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.36 to $82.52 a barrel after tumbling $1.10 to $82.16 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $30.40 to $2055.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $11.20 to $2,044.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.02 yen versus the 132.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1027 compared to yesterday's $1.1046.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, as new data showed a continued easing on upward price pressure in the United States and Singapore's central bank sprang a surprise by leaving its monetary policy unchanged for the first time since April 2021.

Gold nudged higher and was on track for a second weekly gains, led by weakness in the greenback and lower bond yields. Oil extended overnight losses on concerns that a U.S. recession could dent fuel demand.

China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,338.15 on expectations China's GDP growth likely perked up in the first quarterly of the year. NAURA Technology Group jumped 10 percent on an upbeat forecast.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent to 20,438.81, taking cues from a solid rally on Wall Street overnight.

Japanese shares rallied to extend gains for a sixth straight session as weaker-than-expected CPI and PPI data from the U.S. raised hopes of a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.2 percent to 28,493.47, while the broader Topix closed 0.5 percent higher at 2,018.72. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing soared 8.5 percent after upgrading its annual forecasts on Thursday.

Seoul stocks ended higher for a sixth consecutive session, led by metal and financial stocks. The Kospi gained 0.4 percent to close at 2,571.49. POSCO Holdings surged 6.3 percent and Hana Financial added 3.6 percent.

Australian markets rose to log a third weekly gain on hopes that the Fed could be nearing the end of its tightening campaign.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,361.60 and gained 2 percent for the week. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 7,560.40, led by financials and gold miners.

Bank of Queensland fell about 1 percent after announcing a $200 million impairment of goodwill.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Friday and are set for their longest weekly winning streak since early December amid hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Signs of cooling inflation prompted speculation that the Fed and other central banks may postpone or scale back plans for interest rate hikes to support growth.

Figures from Destatis revealed earlier today that Germany's wholesale price inflation slowed to the lowest level in more than two years in March.

Wholesale price inflation eased more-than-expected to 2.0 percent in March from 8.9 percent in February. This was the lowest rate since January 2021, when prices remained flat.

France's consumer price index climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 6.3 percent rise in February, the statistical office Insee reported. That was just above the 5.6 percent growth seen in the flash data published on March 31.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

William Hill owner 888 Holdings has soared after it reported a double-digit rise in its annual revenue and higher adjusted earnings.

Veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Dechra has also jumped after confirming it is in talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pound ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

YouGov has also moved notably higher after the online market research company appointed Steve Hatch as its next chief executive.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping firm TomTom NV has also shown a strong move to the upside after returning to profit in the first quarter.

Hermes has also risen in Paris after the Birkin bag maker reported a better-than-expected 23 percent increase in first-quarter sales.

Meanwhile, Struggling fashion brand Superdry has slumped on equity dilution worries after announcing a potential equity raise of up to 20 percent backed by founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton.

U.S. Economic Reports

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed U.S. retail sales fell by much more than expected in the month of March.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slumped by 1.0 percent in March after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected retail sales to decline by 0.4 percent, matching the decrease originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still slid by 0.8 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February. Ex-auto sales were expected to dip by 0.3 percent.

The Labor Department also released a report on Friday showing U.S. import prices fell by much more than expected in the month of March.

The report said import prices slid by 0.6 percent in March after slipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.

Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent, matching the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in prices for fuel imports, import prices still declined by 0.5 percent in March after climbing by 0.4 percent in February.

The Labor Department said export prices also fell by 0.3 percent in March following a revised 0.4 percent increase in February.

Economists had expected export prices to dip by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

At 9:15 am ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of March. Industrial production is expected to edge up by 0.2 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February.

The University of Michigan is due to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of April at 10 am ET. The consumer sentiment index is expected to inch up to 62.7 in April from 62.0 in March.

Also at 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on business inventories in the month of February. Business inventories are expected to increase by 0.3 percent.