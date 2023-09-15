Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Friday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the rally seen in the previous session.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves as they look ahead to Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting set for next week.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged next week, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement as well as the central bank's latest projections for clues about the outlook for rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 97.0 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged next week.

Meanwhile, the FedWatch Tool is indicating a 67.6 percent chance rates will remain unchanged at the Fed's November meeting but a 31.5 percent chance of another quarter point rate hike.

A report released by the Labor Department this morning may raise some concerns about the interest rate outlook, as it showed a bigger than expected increase in U.S. import prices in the month of August as well as a much bigger than expected surge in U.S. export prices.

With traders reacting positively to a slew of U.S. economic data, stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved notably higher after ending Wednesday's trading narrowly mixed.

The major averages pulled back off their highs of the session going into the close but remained firmly in positive territory. The Dow jumped 331.58 points or 1.0 percent to 34,907.11, the Nasdaq climbed 112.47 points or 0.8 percent to 13,926.05 and the S&P 500 advanced 37.66 points or 0.8 percent to 4,505.10.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in August after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July.

Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected increase in retail sales was largely due to higher gas prices, however, as sales rose by just 0.2 percent excluding sales by gas stations.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in month of August.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.7 percent in August after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July.

Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth doubled to 1.6 percent in August from 0.8 percent in July. The annual rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 1.2 percent.

Nonetheless, the data does not seem to have raised concerns about inflation, as the increase in producer prices was largely due to a spike in energy prices.

"Wall Street seems content with the risk of one more Fed rate hike as consumer resilience is expected to gradually weaken," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up by less than expected in the week ended September 9th.

Steel stocks saw substantial strength on the day amid news of additional Chinese stimulus, resulting in a 3.1 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Significant strength was also visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent gain posted by the KBW Bank Index.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil also contributed to significant strength among energy stocks, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index jumping by 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Commercial real estate, brokerage and telecom stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.24 to $90.40 a barrel after jumping $1.64 to $90.16 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.30 to $1,932.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $5.70 to $1,938.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.84 yen versus the 147.47 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0649 compared to yesterday's $1.0643.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as investors cheered strong economic data from the U.S. and China as well as signs that the world's biggest central banks may soon end their tightening campaigns.

The dollar fell from a six-month peak against major peers and gold edged up, while oil prices were on track for a third consecutive week of gains on news that Chinese refiners broke refining rate records in August.

The euro sagged against the pound and dollar after the European Central Bank (ECB) piled on a 10th straight interest rate increase but signaled a potential end to its rate hike campaign aimed at curbing inflation.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent to 3,117.74 despite better-than-expected economic data and the announcement of a fresh cut to the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 0.8 percent to close at 18,182.89.

Chinese gauges of retail sales and industrial output for August came in above expectations, in a rare boost after policymakers stepped up stimulus measures to support the world's second-biggest economy.

However, China's new home prices fell at the fastest pace in 10 months in August, highlighting challenges in the property sector.

Meanwhile, Chinese health authorities said they would deal with an outbreak of monkeypox in the same way as other infectious diseases including COVID-19 and SARS beginning next week.

Japanese shares touched a two-month high as technology stocks surged after the strong market debut of SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings.

The Nikkei 225 Index gained 1.1 percent to close at 33,533.09, marking its highest closing level since July 3. The broader Topix Index jumped 1.0 percent to 2,428.38, a more than 33-year high.

SoftBank Group shares surged as much as 5 percent before giving up some gains to close 2.1 percent higher. Tokyo Electron rallied 3.1 percent and Toyota Motor added 2.7 percent.

Seoul stocks posted strong gains, with the Kospi rising 1.1 percent to 2,601.28, tracking a strong overnight Wall Street finish.

Australian markets rallied as commodity stocks surged on improved Chinese data. Energy stocks such as Woodside Energy and Santos rose 1-2 percent after crude oil prices hit a fresh 10-month high. Miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group soared 3-4 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 1.3 percent to 7,279.0 - marking its best day since July 13. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 1.4 percent higher at 7,482.60.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.3 percent to 11,347.73 despite data showing the country's manufacturing sector contracted again in August.

Europe

European stocks have rallied on Friday after the European Central Bank signaled that Thursday's rate hike could be the last hike in the current cycle. Improved retail sales and industrial production data from China has also boosted sentiment.

While the French CAC 40 Index has spiked by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent.

French automaker Renault has risen on expectations that it could gain if the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese electric car imports.

Germany's Bayer has also moved higher on news that its new CEO plans to cut management jobs as part of efforts to overhaul the embattled industrial group.

Vinci SA, a concessions and construction firm, has also gained after its unit, Vinci Construction Grands Projets, has bagged a 160 million euros contract to design and build a 180,000 m3 liquefied natural gas or LNG tank in The Netherlands.

Games Workshop shares have soared. The maker of Warhammer revealed in a trading update that sales over the past three months jumped ahead of expectations.

Power Metal Resources has also surged after announcing it has found two significant gold anomalies at its Tati gold project in Botswana.

Meanwhile, Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB has moved sharply lower after its third quarter net sales lagged expectations.

U.S. Economic Reports

New York manufacturing activity has seen a substantial turnaround in the month of September, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 1.9 in September from a negative 19.0 in August, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 10.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms continued to grow more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions climbing to 26.3 in September from 19.9 in August.

A separate report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed a bigger than expected increase in U.S. import prices in the month of August as well as a much bigger than expected surge in U.S. export prices.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.5 percent in August after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent uptick in July.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices spiked by 1.3 percent in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July.

Economist had expected export prices to increase by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.7 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.