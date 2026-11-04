Futures Pointing To Sharply Higher Open After 'Blue Wave' In Midterm Elections

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move mostly higher in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to initial strength on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures up by 1 percent.

The futures came under pressure overnight in reaction to the Democrats' decisive victory in the midterm elections but have shown a substantial turnaround as trade digest the results.

Democrats are projected to win control of both the House and Senate after flipping several seats in traditionally Republican states.

President Donald Trump's apparent willingness to accept the results and work with Democrats to address political issues may have helped offset concerns about increased regulatory scrutiny under a Democrat-controlled Congress.

"Despite losing Republican control of Congress, Trump indicated that he was willing to work with Democrats and potentially reach agreements on key issues," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "This has helped ease some concerns about prolonged political confrontation and legislative gridlock, although his continued veto powers mean significant policy disagreements remain likely."

In U.S. economic news, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment in the U.S. grew by more than expected in the month of October.

The report said private sector employment climbed by 86,000 jobs in October, matching a downwardly revised increase in September.

Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by 70,000 jobs compared to the addition of 90,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on service sector activity in the month of October.

The services PMI is expected to edge down to 54.7 in October from 54.9 in September, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

After turning mixed over the course of the previous session, the major U.S. stock indexes once again moved in opposite directions during trading on Tuesday.

While the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rebounded following Monday's significant downturn, the narrower Dow moved back to the downside.

The Nasdaq advanced 207.65 points or 0.8 percent to 25,372.01 and the S&P 500 rose 27.52 points or 0.4 percent to 7,568.92, but the Dow fell 197.26 points or 0.4 percent to 51,786.72.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region once again turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 1.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.71 to $94.38 a barrel after falling $0.37 to $96.09 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,048, up $107.60 compared to the previous session's close of $3,940.40. On Tuesday, gold slid $29.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.35 yen compared to the 158.66 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1265 compared to yesterday's $1.1193.