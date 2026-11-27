(RTTNews) - With trading resuming following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 1.6 percent.

The sharp increases by the major index futures suggest stocks are likely to extend the substantial volatility seen over the past few sessions.

Stocks have shown wild swings in recent days amid shifting views about the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade due in part to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and subsequent reinstatement.

Tech stocks appear poised to extend the recovery from an early sell-off on Wednesday, as reflected by the 2.3 percent surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

"Investors will be counting their blessings that the pre-Thanksgiving recovery in global tech stocks looks like it's being sustained after the turkey has been cleared from people's plates," says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

He added, "After a tumultuous week, there will be hopes this uptick can be sustained and that the momentum can carry over into the remainder of the year, despite worries about the sustainability of AI spending, rising borrowing costs and a renewed tariff threat."

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued amid a lack of major U.S. economic data and the early close on Wall Street.

Extending the volatility seen over the past few sessions, stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday before staging a significant recovery attempt as the day progressed. The major averages all climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Dow reaching positive territory.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.3 percent to 50,182.95, but the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.3 percent to 7,182.78 and the Nasdaq slid 147.73 points or 0.6 percent to 23,585.80.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 3.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.09 to $84.77 a barrel after surging $1.63 to $83.66 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after sliding $26.10 to $3,535.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are spiking $110.20 to $3,646 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.55 yen versus the 159.25 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0945 compared to yesterday's $1.0967.