Futures Pointing To Sharply Lower Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to see further downside after ending the previous session in the red.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may continue to weigh on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday was deemed more hawkish than expected.

While the Fed raise interest rates by 50 basis points as widely expected, the accompanying statement and the central bank's latest projections added to recent worries about where rates will peak.

The futures saw further downside following the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales pulled back by more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.6 percent in November after surging by 1.3 percent in October. Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Excluding a steep drop in sale by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales slipped by 0.2 percent in November after jumping by 1.2 percent in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

Separate reports from the New York and Philadelphia Federal Reserves also showed contractions in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended December 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 211,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.

After a positive start to the day, stocks saw substantial volatility following the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The major averages showed wild swings before eventually closing firmly in negative territory.

The major averages finished the day in the red but off their lows of the session. The Dow fell 142.29 points or 0.4 percent to 33,966.35, the Nasdaq slid 85.93 points or 0.8 percent to 11,170.89 and the S&P 500 dropped 24.33 points or 0.6 percent to 3,995.32.

The lower close on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to slow the pace of interest rate increases but still signaled further rate hikes.

After raising interest rates by 75 basis points at four consecutive meetings, the Fed announced its decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to a target range of 4.25 to 4.50 percent.

The text of the Fed's accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, however, with the central bank reiterating that it anticipates ongoing increases in rates will be appropriate.

The economic projections provided along with the announcement also suggest the Fed expects rates to ultimately be raised higher than forecast back in September.

The median forecast suggests rates will be raised to a so-called terminal rate of 5.1 percent next year compared to the September projection of 4.6 percent.

Responding to the announcement, Ryan Sweet, Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics, said the odds are increasing that the Fed will raise interest rates more than currently anticipated.

"There has been some good news on the inflation front, but the Fed can't dampen the inflation attributed to supply-shocks because the target fed funds rate is a blunt instrument that impacts only the demand-side of the economy," Sweet said.

He added, "This keeps the risk of a policy misstep high since the Fed needs to lean against the recent easing in financial market conditions."

The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for January 31-February 1, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 47.7 percent chance of another 50 basis point rate increase and a 42.8 percent chance of 25 basis point rate hike.

In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it will require "substantially more evidence" inflation is on a sustained downward trend, likely attracting even more attention to the inflation data due ahead of the next meeting.

Financial stocks showed a significant move to the downside following the Fed announcement, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index falling by 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Considerable weakness also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent drop by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Chemical stocks also came under pressure late in the session, dragging the S&P Chemical Sector Index down by 1.4 percent.

Telecom, commercial real estate and steel stocks also moved to the downside, while some strength remained visible among pharmaceutical and transportation stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.38 to $76.90 a barrel after jumping $1.89 to $77.28 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slipping $6.80 to $1,818.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $32.50 to $1,786.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 136.52 yen versus the 135.48 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0647 compared to yesterday's $1.0682.

Asia

Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, reflecting a negative reaction to the Fed's hawkish stance and tracking the Wall Street's movements a day earlier. Though the interest rate hike of 50 basis points was along expected lines, the higher peak of 5.1 percent for the federal funds rate dampened investor sentiment.

Disappointing industrial production and retail sales numbers from China on Wednesday added to the negative sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 7.88 points or 0.3 percent to finish at 3,168.65. The day's trading ranged between 3,179.10 and 3,158.45. The Shenzhen Component Index, however, gained 36.29 points or 0.3 percent to close at 11,358.11.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index shed 104.51 points or 0.4 percent to end trading at 28,051.70. The day's trading range was between 27,987.54 and 28,163.17.

Shiseido and Chugai Pharmaceutical both declined more than 2 percent. Nisshin Seifun Group, Kikkoman Corp. and SompoHoldings all declined more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki Heavy Industries led the gains with a 5 percent surge. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries followed closely with gains of 4.1 percent. Hitachi Zosen Corp, IHI Corp and Fujikura all rallied more than 3 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange tumbled 304.86 points or 1.6 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 19,368.59. The day's trading range was between a high of 19,675.68 and a low of 19,233.86.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index slumped 38.28 points or 1.6 percent to close trading at 2,360.97. The day's trading range was between 2,360.95 and 2,392.11.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 7,204.80 after losing 46.50 points or 0.6 percent. The day's trading was between 7,202.60 and 7,251.30.

Pilbara Minerals declined more than 11 percent, while Core Lithium dropped more than 9 percent. Liontown Resources shed close to 8 percent. Sayona Mining and Megaport Limited both declined more than 6 percent overnight.

On the other hand, packaged food business Blackmores was the biggest gainer with a surge of more than 7 percent. Energy business New Hope Corp. added close to 5 percent. Thermal coal business Whitehaven Coal and beverage business Endeavour Group both added more than 3 percent.

Europe

European stocks are firmly in negative territory in early afternoon trading on Thursday, reacting to the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments and policy decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank.

The ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points today, slowing the pace of increases after raising rates by 75 points at the two previous meetings. The bank says it expects to raise rates further as "inflation remains far too high and is projected to stay above the target for too long."

The BoE lifted its benchmark rate for the ninth consecutive meeting on Thursday but moderated the pace of tightening from the previous session's 75 basis point hike amid rising concerns that the UK economy is in recession.

The rate-setting committee of the BoE raised the Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 percent, the highest since October 2008.

Switzerland's central bank raised its key interest rate for the third straight meeting and said it cannot rule further tightening in the policy rate, to counter rising inflationary pressures and spread of inflation.

The Swiss National Bank raised its policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1 percent. The outcome of the meeting widely matched expectations.

After raising interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, the Fed signaled more rate increases in the comining months, saying inflation is still at elevated levels.

The pan European Stoxx 600 Index is down 1.0 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is lower by 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX Index is declining 1.2 percent and France's CAC 40 Index is down 1.2 percent, while Switzerland's SMI is sliding 1.0 percent.

In the U.K. market, Polymetal International is down nearly 4 percent. Just Eat Takeaway.com, Associated British Foods, Melrose Industries, Burberry Group and DS Smith are down 2 to 3 percent.

HSBC Holdings, Barclays, Next, M&G, Natwest Group, Croda International and Prudential are also down sharply.

IAG is climbing nearly 2 percent. Land Securities, Berkeley Group, Taylor Wimpey, Pearson and Hikma Pharmaceuticals are also notably higher.

In Paris, WorldLine and Kering both are down more than 4 percent. Hermes International, STMicroElectronics, Essilor, LVMH, BNP Paribas, Veolia, Publicis Groupe and Dassault Systemes are down 1 to 3 percent.

Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, Thales, Orange and Renault are up in positive territory.

In the German market, Zalando is declining 4.4 percent. Deutsche Post, HelloFresh, Adidas, Puma, Merck, Siemens Healthineers, Infineon Technologies and Covestro are down 2 to 4 percent.

In economic news, data from Destatis showed Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in November to reach its lowest level in more than a year.

The wholesale price index climbed 14.9 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 17.4 percent surge in October. Prices have been rising since January last year.

France's consumer price inflation held steady at its record high in November as initially estimated, latest data from the statistical office Insee showed. Consumer price inflation came in at 6.2 percent in November, the same as in October, which was the strongest inflation since 1985.

The confidence among French manufacturers remained steady in November, as an improvement in the assessment of the past production and future selling prices were offset by the weaker view on foreign demand and increased concerns of recession ahead.

The manufacturing confidence index came in at 101 in December, unchanged from November, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

U.S. Economic Reports

After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing retail sales pulled back by much more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.6 percent in November after surging by 1.3 percent in October. Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Excluding a steep drop in sale by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales slipped by 0.2 percent in November after jumping by 1.2 percent in October. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended December 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 211,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report showed the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 227,250, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised average of 230,250.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing a contraction n regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index tumbled to a negative 11.2 in December from a positive 4.5 in November, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to drop to a negative 1.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms expect some improvement in business conditions over the next six months but noted optimism was very subdued.

Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity rose to a negative 13.8 in December from a negative 19.4 in November, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 10.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said future indicators improved, suggesting firms expect overall growth over the next six months.

At 9:15 am ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of November. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on business inventories in the month of October at 10 am ET. Economists expect business inventories to rise by 0.4 percent.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the biotechnology company announced a proposed underwritten public offering to sell up to $125 million of its common stock.

Data storage company Western Digital (WDC) is also likely also come under pressure after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral.

Shares of Lennar (LEN) may also move to the downside after the homebuilder reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings and forecasting a slowdown in orders for new homes.