(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 1.2 percent.

Continued weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 2.2 percent dive by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

The downward momentum for the tech sector comes amid a steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.

Shares of Anthropic are plunging by more than 12 percent in pre-market trading after the Claude developer spiked by 17.1 percent on Thursday but ended the day well off its highs of the session.

"The IPO demonstrated that demand for AI exposure remains strong, but it has not been enough to overcome concerns about elevated valuations, profitability and the sustainability of investment spending," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "The broader market mood has shifted from buying the dip towards questioning whether the correction has further to run."

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may also continue to generate selling pressure, with at least a quarter point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month.

Following hawkish comments from several Fed officials, traders have grown increasingly worried the central bank will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, as some traders may be away from their desks after contracting the "GTA flu" following the release of the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI."

Stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but showed a substantial downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.

The major averages all finished the day sharply lower. The Dow plummeted 1,101.11 points or 2.2 percent to 49.097.06, the Nasdaq plunged 550.69 points or 2.3 percent to 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 tumbled 147.80 points or 2 percent to 7,175.83.

With the steep losses on the day, the Nasdaq dropped to its lowest closing level in seven months, while the Dow and S&P 500 hit six-month closing lows.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 5.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside. While the German DAX Index is down by 2.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.37 to $82.84 a barrel after edging down $0.05 to $83.21 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $56.40 to $3,685.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plummeting $125.80 to $3,559.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.68 yen versus the 159.67 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0988 compared to yesterday's $1.0966.