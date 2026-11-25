(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move mostly lower in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to initial weakness on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 futures down by 2 percent.

Continued weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 3.2 percent plunge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade may contribute to the selling pressure in the technology sector following recent volatility.

Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) are plunging by more than 6 percent in pre-market trading, while shares of Claude developer Anthropic are tumbling by more than 5 percent.

"Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia removed an immediate source of uncertainty and helped lift the Nasdaq 100 nearly 7%, but Tuesday's losses and softer futures show that investors are reluctant to treat one powerful session as a turning point, with the index having given back a meaningful portion of the rebound," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"The issue is broader than Nvidia's leadership," she added. "Its shares fell back on Tuesday, while questions about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investment remain unresolved."

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in October from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent in September, which also matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 3.2 percent.

After surging a day earlier, Wall Street handed back some of those gains on Tuesday, despite still being significantly down for the month after last week's brutal selloff.

The markets opened underwater, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and Nasdaq, however, remained mired in the red.

The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.9 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the Nasdaq slumped 356.02 points or 1.5 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.5 percent to end at 7,201.09.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.53 to $82.58 a barrel after surging $1.88 to $82.05 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $3,486.10, down $75.80 compared to the previous session's close of $3,561.90. On Tuesday, gold tumbled $89.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.34 yen compared to the 159.25 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0940 compared to yesterday's $1.0964.