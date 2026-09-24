Futures Suggest Wall Street To Continue In Negative Territory At Open

(RTTNews) - In an unprecedented gesture, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a planeside welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the extension of Busan trade truce from November 10 to January 10, easing risk of escalation in tariffs between the countries.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Thursday.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were sharply higher. Brent crude futures were up 2.4 percent at $105.51 a barrel. Gold prices traded below $4,300 an ounce.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 188.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 46.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 317.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. The Dow sank 352.10 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 51,511.59, while the NASDAQ dropped 308.24 points or 1.13 percent to close at 26,936.04 and the S&P 500 lost 58.61 points or 0.75 percent to end at 7,706.03.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 204K, while it was up 196K in the prior week.

The Current Account for the second quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $252.5 billion, while the deficit in the prior quarter was $226.8 billion.

The New Home Sales for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 615K, while it was up 607K in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 44 bcf.

The Seven-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.747 trillion.

Beth Hammack will give opening remarks before the 'Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2026' at 8.50 am ET.

Anna Paulson will give opening remarks and participates in 'Fintech Evolution: Looking a Decade Back and a Decade Forward'" discussion before hybrid 10th Annual Fintech Conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia at 10.10 am ET.

Asian stocks retreated on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.22 percent to 3,888.37. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.29 percent to 24,761.13.

Japanese markets closed notably higher. The Nikkei average surged 0.76 percent to 65,513.99. The broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent lower at 4,075.30.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.72 percent to 8,702. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.66 percent lower at 8,897.