Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Broadly Down

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower on Friday.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices were sharply higher.

Brent crude futures for January delivery jumped 1.6 percent to $112.57 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up 1.6 percent at $103.63 a barrel.

Gold traded lower. Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $3,992.71 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $4,001.87.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 32.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 84.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 741.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq tumbled 365.13 points or 1.4 percent to 26,184.72. The S&P 500 also dipped 23.59 points or 0.3 percent to 7,720.39, while the Dow fell 132.54 points or 0.3 percent to 52,342.56.

On the economic front, the Employment Cost Index for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior quarter.

Chicago PMI for October will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 56.0, while it was 58.8 in September.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 823. The U.S. rig count was 603.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for September is expected at 3.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.44 percent to 3,599.02. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.46 percent to 23,294.42.

Japanese markets slumped. The Nikkei average fell 2.12 percent to 63,290.11 while the broader Topix index dropped 0.95 percent to 3,965.07.

Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.18 percent to 8,908.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.14 percent higher at 9,025.40.