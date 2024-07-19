Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - Trading on Friday might be influenced by the latest corporate earnings news.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares finished lower. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 87.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 25.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Thursday firmly in negative territory. The Dow tumbled 533.06 points or 1.3 percent to 40,665.02, the Nasdaq fell 125.70 points or 0.7 percent to 17,871.22 and the S&P 500 slid 43.68 points or 0.8 percent to 5,544.59.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 773 and the U.S. rig count was 584.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will give closing remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 'Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World' conference at 1.00 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will participate in a panel discussion organized by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP), Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee (RBWC), and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) at 10.40 am ET.

Asian stocks fell on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.17 percent at 2,982.31 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng fell 2.03 percent to 17,417.68.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.16 percent to 40,063.79 while the broader Topix index settled 0.27 percent lower at 2,860.83.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.81 percent to 7,971.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.77 percent lower at 8,209.20.