Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The investors are responding to Iran's threat for another round of war with the US and its allies on Monday.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

Oil prices traded lower. Brent crude futures traded 1.4 percent lower at $108.40 a barrel. WTI crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $97.97 a barrel.

Gold edged up slightly. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $4,171.62 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $4,190.15.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 138.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 34.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 352.75.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended lower on Friday. Nasdaq plunged 572.99 points or 2.1 percent to 26,140.03. The S&P 500 also slumped 84.62 points or 1.1 percent to 7,659.44.

On the economic front, the Housing Market Index for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 31, while it was up 32 in the prior month.

The 6-month and 3-month treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.39 percent to 3,730.92. Hong Kong markets were closed for the Chung Yeung Festival.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.62 percent to 64,916.70 while the broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 4,067.48.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.44 percent to 8,845.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.39 percent higher at 8,975.70.