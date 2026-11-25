(RTTNews) - The supply risks are continuing high on Wednesday after Houthis and Saudi Arabia threatened to hit vital portals along the Red sea. In the Asian trading session oil prices were little changed.

Gold prices drifted lower.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory on Wednesday.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 32.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 17.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Tuesday. The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new orders is 0.5 percent, while it was up 1.8 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the third quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 3.5 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the prior quarter.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 200K, while it was up 203K in the prior month.

The Personal Income and Outlays for October will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Corporate Profits for the third quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The year over year after tax corporate profits was 14 percent.

The New Home Sales for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 651K, while it was up 676K in September.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were 3.4 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were 5.2 million barrels.

EIA's Natural Gas report for the week will be revealed at 12.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 20 bcf.

Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 838, the U.S. rig count was 607.

The Beige Book, which is released two weeks before the monetary policy meeting of the FOMC will be issued at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 2.03 percent to 3,476.47. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.14 percent to 21,966.01.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average slumped 2.78 percent to 57,011.62 while the broader Topix index settled half a percent lower at 3,746.20.

Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.39 percent to 8,692.40. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.43 percent lower at 8,794.30.