Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - ADP's report on private sector employment might influence the investor sentiments on Wednesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

U.S. negotiators had a discussion with Russian leadership in Moscow and media reports suggest that Russian President Putin has not shown any signs of compromise. Meanwhile, Ukraine will have a round of talks with U.S. President's special envoys in the U.S.

In the Asian trading session, gold held steady above $4,200 per ounce, while the dollar extended losses. Oil edged up slightly.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 104.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 15.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 41.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished positive on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 137.75 points or 0.6 percent to 23,413.67, the Dow climbed 185.13 points or 0.4 percent to 47,474.46 and the S&P 500 rose 16.74 points or 0.3 percent to 6,829.37.

On the economic front, the ADP Employment Report for November will be released at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 20,000, while it was up 42,000 in the prior month.

Delayed Import and Export Prices for September is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for import prices is a decline of 0.2 percent.

The Fed's delayed Industrial Production report will be published at 9.15 am ET.

PMI Composite Final for November will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 54.8, while the flash was 54.8.

The ISM Services Index for November is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 52.1, while it was up 52.4.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 2.8 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were up 2.5 million barrels.

The 4-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets underperformed. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.51 percent to 3,878 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.28 percent to 25,760.73.

Japanese markets rose sharply. The Nikkei average ended up 1.14 percent at 49,864.68 while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent lower at 3,334.32.Australian markets ended slightly higher as data showed Australian GDP rose 2.1 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2025, marking its strongest expansion since the third quarter of 2023.

Also, the country's services sector expanded at a faster pace in November, with a PMI of 52.8. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.18 percent to 8,595.20, led by utilities, real estate and tech stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.19 percent at 8,894.20.

European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 2.59 points or 0.03 percent. The German DAX is adding 55.48 points or 0.23 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 13.52 points or 0.14 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 18.28 points or 0.14 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 21.09 points or 0.37 percent.