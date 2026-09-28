Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - Energy supply concerns are still ruining market sentiments and early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to lower open for Wall Street on Monday.

In the Asian trading hours, oil prices jumped more than 3 percent.

Brent crude prices soared 3.3 percent to $107.71 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up 3.3 percent at $95.41.

Gold prices fell sharply. Spot gold tumbled 3.3 percent to $4,146.32 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 3.2 percent at $4,180.80.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 286.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 35.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 249.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Dow advanced 478.64 points or 0.9 percent to 51,828.62, bouncing off its lowest closing level in over three months. The Nasdaq climbed 129.34 points or 0.5 percent to 27,068.72 and the S&P 500 rose 39.28 points or 0.5 percent to 7,743.41.

On the economic front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the General Activity Index was 11.6 and the Production Index was 16.1.

The 3-month and 6-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.67 percent to 3,823.62. Hong Kong' Hang Seng index rose 0.54 percent to 24,642.51.

Japanese markets closed lower. The Nikkei average closed 0.73 percent lower at 65,877.62. The broader Topix index settled 0.40 percent lower at 4,112.

Australian markets edged up slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.17 percent to 8,679.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished marginally higher at 8,850.70.