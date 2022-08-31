Futures Suggests Wall Street Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The ADP Employment Report, State Street Investor Confidence Index, as well as Farm prices, are the major announcements on Wednesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly higher on Wednesday. Asian shares were broadly down at the closing while European shares are trading mostly lower.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 59.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished in negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow slumped 308.12 points or 1 percent to 31,790.87, the Nasdaq plunged 134.53 points or 1.1 percent to 11,883.14 and the S&P 500 tumbled 44.45 points or 1.1 percent to 3,986.16.

On the economic front, ADP Employment Report for August will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is 175,000.

The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago's PMI for August will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 52.1, while it was up 52.1 in the prior month.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was 102.2.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 3.3 million barrels.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for July will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the farm prices were up 0.2 percent.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will make remarks and participates in a moderated conversation at Georgia Fintech Academy at 6.30 pm ET.

Asian stock markets finished mostly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 25 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 3,202.14. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 5 points or 0.03 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 19,954.39.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 104 points or 0.37 percent to end trading at 28,091.53.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 6,986.80.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 29.55 points or 0.48 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 24.98 points or 0.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 78.35 points or 1.06 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 6.66 points or 0.06 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.39 percent.