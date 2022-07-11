Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, investors are looking ahead to the exports and imports data due on Wednesday. Reports on Consumer and Producer Price Inflation also are awaited.

Quarterly earnings reports of JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are scheduled this week.

Ukraine is said to be planning to mobilise its troops for an offensive against Russia to get back its lost territories.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party won the upper house election, after he was shot dead on the streets of Japan. The assassination has stunned the nation that has a record of lower gun crimes.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 140.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 21.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 88.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday's session narrowly mixed on Friday. The Nasdaq inched up 13.96 points or 0.1 percent to 11,635.08, the Dow dipped 46.40 points or 0.2 percent to 31,338.15 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.24 points or 0.1 percent to 3,899.38. The Nasdaq spiked by 4.6 percent, while the S&P 500 jumped by 1.9 percent and the Dow climbed by 0.8 percent.

On the economic front, a three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in moderated discussion before hybrid Las Call on LIBOR: Final Steps to Transition conference at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mostly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.27 percent to 3,313.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.77 percent to 21,124.20.

Japanese shares ended sharply higher after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party gained a thumping victory. The Nikkei average climbed 1.11 percent to 26,812.30 while the broader Topix index finished 1.44 percent higher at 1,914.66.

Australian markets fell the most in over a week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 1.14 percent to 6,602.20 points. The broader All Ordinaries index fell 1.23 percent to 6,792.60.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 32.59 points or 0.56 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 94.87 points or 0.73 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 19.59 points or 0.27 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 18.60 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.53 percent.