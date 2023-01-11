Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street rally might continue on Wednesday. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 33.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 12.75 points.

The U.S. major averages closed higher on Tuesday. The Dow ended higher by 186.45 points or 0.56 percent at 33,704.10. The S&P 500 settled at 3,919.25, up 27.16 points or 0.7 percent from the previous close. The Nasdaq climbed 106.98 points or 1.01 percent to settle at 10,742.63.

On the economic front, Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior year Inflation expectations were up 3.1 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 1.7 million barrels and the Gasoline inventories were down 0.3 million barrels.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.24 percent to 3,161,84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.49 percent to 21,436.05.

Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average climbed 1.03 percent to 26,446 while the broader Topix index closed 1.08 percent higher at 1,901.25.

Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.90 percent to 7,195.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,406.40.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 66.96 points or 0.97 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 155.28 points or 1.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 50.63 points or 0.66 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 94.32 points or 0.84 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 1.06 percent.