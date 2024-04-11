Futures Turn Positive Following Producer Price Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open on Thursday, with stocks likely to regain ground following the sell-off seen in the previous session.

The futures turned positive following the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand crept up by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by 0.6 percent in February. The uptick matched expectations.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 2.1 percent in March from 1.6 percent in February.

The annual rate of growth was the fastest since surging 2.3 percent last April but came in slightly slower than the 2.2 percent jump forecast by economists.

The slightly slower than expected annual growth may partly offset the interest rate concerns raised by yesterday's hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation data.

Treasury yields have retreated following the release of the report, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note pulling back off its highest levels in almost five months.

Traders may also look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the steep drop seen on Wednesday, which dragged the Dow down to a nearly two-month closing low.

Stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday and continued to see significant weakness throughout the session. The major averages all showed notable moves to the downside.

The major averages remained firmly negative going into the close of trading. The Dow tumbled 422.16 points or 1.1 percent to 38,461.51, the Nasdaq slid 136.28 points or 0.8 percent to 16,170.36 and the S&P 500 slumped 49.27 points or 1.0 percent to 5,160.64.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came following the release of a Labor Department report showing U.S. consumer prices advanced by slightly more than expected in the month of March.

The Labor Department said consumer prices climbed by 0.4 percent in March, matching the increase seen in February. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding prices for food and energy, core consumer prices still rose by 0.4 percent for the third consecutive month. Core consumer prices were also expected to increase by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.5 percent in March from 3.2 percent in February. Economists had expected a more modest acceleration to 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of core consumer price growth came in at 3.8 percent in March, unchanged from February. Core price growth was expected to slow to 3.7 percent.

The data added to recent worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on lowering interest rates amid ongoing inflation concerns. Fed officials have repeatedly said they need greater confidence inflation is slowing before they consider cutting rates.

Treasury yields surged in reaction to the report, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note spiking above 4.50 percent for the first time since mid-November.

Following the release of the data, the chances of a rate cut in June have plunged to just 16.5 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy meeting, released later in the day, revealed Fed officials were already not convinced inflation is moving sustainably down to 2 percent after January and February readings on core and headline inflation had been firmer than expected.

"The last mile for inflation down to the Fed target of 12-month core PCE at 2.00% has stalled recently at 2.80%," said Larry Tentarelli, President and Founder, Blue Chip Daily Trend Report. "That being said, unless inflation breaks out meaningfully to the upside, we do expect a Fed rate cut by the July 2024 meeting."

"In our view, however, this could be more of a token rate cut, and it is possible that it could be the only rate cut for 2024," he added. "Incoming inflation data and jobs data will remain as key factors."

Interest rate-sensitive housing and commercial real estate stocks turned in some of the worst performances on the day, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index plunging by 4.3 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Substantial weakness also emerged among airline stocks, as reflected by the 3.5 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) tumbled by 2.3 percent despite the airline reporting better than expected first quarter earnings and predicting strong summer travel demand.

Banking stocks also moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 3.0 percent.

Networking, telecom and utilities stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Energy stocks were among the few groups to buck the downtrend, moving modestly higher as the price of crude oil jumped amid geopolitical concerns.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.44 to $85.77 a barrel after jumping $0.98 to $86.21 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after falling $14 to $2,348.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $11.40 to $2,359.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 152.95 yen versus the 153.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0731 compared to yesterday's $1.0743.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked fresh uncertainty about the pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

The dollar firmed up, pushing the Japanese yen down to a 34-year low. U.S. Treasury yields steadied after surging to their highest levels since November on Wednesday.

Oil prices were marginally lower in Asian trading after settling up $1 a barrel in the previous session. Gold eked out modest gains after reports of an imminent Iranian attack on Israel.

The European Central Bank delivers its rate decision later in the day, with no change in policy expected. The focus will be on whether officials would back a rate cut in June.

Chinese shares rose as data showed consumer prices in the world's second-largest economy rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in March - missing expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and slowing from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

The producer price index fell 2.8 percent on year, matching forecasts following the 2.7 percent contraction a month earlier.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 3,034.25, led by resource stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3 percent to 17,095.03.

Japanese stocks ended lower as a spike in bond yields weighed on technology and property stocks. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 39,442.63, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.2 percent higher at 2,746.96.

The Japanese currency weakened past the 152 level, prompting a warning from Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, that authorities would not rule out any steps to respond to disorderly exchange-rate moves.

Mitsui Fudosan tumbled 4 percent to lead losses in the Nikkei pack. 7-Eleven operator Seven & i Holdings plunged 4.8 percent after an announcement that it is considering separating its Ito-Yokado supermarket arm from the lucrative 7-Eleven franchise.

Seoul stocks ended on a flat note, with the Kospi finishing marginally higher at 2,706.96 after a choppy session. Chipmakers and auto companies gained ground, with IT and financial shares closed on a subdued note.

Australian markets declined, with property, technology and financial stocks underperforming after an Israeli strike killed three sons of a Hamas leader. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 percent to 7,813.60 while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 0.4 percent at 8,074.10.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index ended down 0.3 percent at 11,934.31.

Europe

European stocks are broadly lower on Thursday after European Central Bank announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

In its accompanying statement, the ECB said future decisions would ensure that its policy rates will stay sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary to return inflation to its 2 percent medium-term target.

While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

The British pound has rebounded against its peers after Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene said interest rate cuts in the U.K. should be a way off and that Britain has a higher risk of persistent inflation than the U.S.

Swiss fragrance and flavor maker Givaudan has shown a notable move to the downside despite posting higher first-quarter sales.

Kenmare Resources has also slumped. The mining firm said shipments fell in the first quarter of the year, but it remains on track to meet guidance for the year.

Gerresheimer AG, a maker of packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices, has also tumbled after reporting a slight decline in first-quarter net income.

Airline Lufthansa has also declined after an announcement that it has suspended its flights to and from Tehran because of the present situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence cybersecurity firm Darktrace has surged after it reported a return to growth for its third quarter.

Biopharma giant AstraZeneca has also moved to the upside after promising to increase its dividend this year.

French advertising company Publicis Groupe has also risen after its net revenue for the first quarter grew 4.9 percent, reflecting solid performance across all regions.

Societe Generale shares have also rallied. The lender has signed a pact with Groupe BPCE to sell Societe Generale Equipment Finance, a professional equipment financing business, for 1.1 billion euros.

U.S. Economic Reports

A separate report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended April 6th after reaching a two-month high in the previous week.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 222,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000 from the 221,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims in the week ended March 30th were at their highest level since reaching 225,000 in the week ended January 27th.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins is due to speak on the economy before an Economic Club of New York hybrid event at 12 pm ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is due to participate in a moderated conversation on "Leadership in Financial Services" before the Urban Financial Services Coalition 50th Anniversary Celebration at 1:30 pm ET.