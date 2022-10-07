Futures Under Pressure Following Closely Watched Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to extend the pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

The futures came under pressure following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed U.S. job growth slowed in the month of September but still came in slightly stronger than economists had anticipated.

Treasury yields have surged following the release of the report, potentially reflecting expectations the unexpected drop in the unemployment rate will convince the Federal Reserve to continue with its aggressive interest rate hikes.

A sales warning from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) may also weigh on the markets, with the chipmaker slumping by 6.0 percent in pre-market trading.

AMD warned of third quarter revenue well below its previous guidance due to a weaker than expected PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Thursday but largely maintained a negative bias throughout the day. The major averages added to the modest losses posted on Wednesday but remained well off last Friday's lows.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in the red. The Dow tumbled 346.93 points or 1.2 percent to 29,926.94, the Nasdaq slid 75.33 points or 0.7 percent to 11,073.31 and the S&P 500 slumped 38.76 points or 1.0 percent to 3,744.52.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to express concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the impact higher rates will have on the economy.

A continued rebound by treasury yields also weighed on the markets, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note extending the sharp upward move seen on Wednesday.

Traders were also looking ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to jump by 250,000 jobs in September after surging by 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.

However, Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics, said, "Any easing of labor market conditions will be welcome by the Fed but won't change the FOMC's plans to continue to raise rates in an effort to bring down inflation."

"The labor market should still be characterized as tight, with the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers still elevated in August despite a small decline," she added.

A day ahead of the monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a separate report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended October 1st.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 219,000, an increase of 29,000 from the previous week's revised level of 190,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 193,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The revised figure for the previous week reflects the lowest number of jobless claims since the week ended April 23rd.

Interest rate-sensitive utilities and commercial real estate stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances, with the Dow Jones Utility Average and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index plunging by 3.0 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Substantial weakness was also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 2.9 percent slump by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index. The index tumbled to its lowest closing level in over two years.

Banking stocks also showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 1.9 percent.

Steel, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks also saw considerable weakness, while energy stocks bucked the downtrend amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.31 to $89.76 a barrel after climbing $0.69 to $88.45 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after ending the previous session unchanged at $1,720.80 an ounce, gold futures are edging down $2 to $1,718.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 145.18 yen versus the 145.14 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $0.9753 compared to yesterday's $0.9791.

Asia

Asian stocks declined on Friday as investors digested hawkish comments from some Fed officials and awaited a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day for further clarity on labor market conditions. However, most regional markets posted sharp weekly gains following a brutal September.

The dollar and Treasury yields pushed higher after Fed officials including Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari backed further interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.

Gold prices were subdued in Asian trading on dollar strength, while oil extended gains and were set for the biggest weekly gain since March, buoyed by the OPEC+ decision to cut production targets by 2 million barrels per day.

Chinese markets remained closed for the Golden Week holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.5 percent to 17,740.05, with Chinese property developers pacing the declines on concerns over their financial health.

Japanese stocks fell notably as data showed household spending slowed in August, adding to headwinds from rising inflation and a weakening yen.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.7 percent to 27,116.11, snapping a four-day winning streak. The broader Topix ended 0.8 percent lower at 1,906.80.

Worse-than-expected earnings outlooks from Advanced Micro Devices and Samsung Electronics weighed on the tech sector, with Advantest falling 1.1 percent and Screen Holdings giving up 1.4 percent.

Central Japan Railway, East Japan Railway and West Japan Railway all rose about 2 percent ahead of Japan reopening its borders fully on October 11.

Seven & I Holdings tumbled 3.5 percent despite the company raising its profit forecast for the current financial year.

Seoul stocks ended lower to snap a three-day winning streak. The Kospi slipped 0.2 percent to 2,232.84 but gained 3.6 percent for the week, marking the first weekly gain in eight and the biggest since early February 2021.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics ended 0.2 percent lower after flagging a worse-than-expected 32 percent drop in quarterly operating earnings.

Australian markets closed lower but posted their best weekly gain in two years after the Reserve Bank sent dovish signals to markets.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index dropped 0.8 percent to 6,762.80 but had a 4.5 percent gain for the week, its best weekly performance since October 2020. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.8 percent lower at 6,976.10, dragged down by miners and banks.

Europe

After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, European shares have moved mostly lower following the release of the U.S. jobs data.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is nearly unchanged, the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

A report from Destatis showed German industrial output dropped 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in August after remaining flat in July as raw material shortages and supply chain bottlenecks continued to dampen the functioning of many industries. Production was forecast to ease 0.5 percent.

German retail sales also weakened in August, signaling a weak contribution to growth from household spending amid rising energy prices. Retail sales eased 1.3 percent from July compared to the expected drop of 1.1 percent.

The U.K. house price index climbed 9.9 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 11.4 percent increase in the previous month, survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed.

STMicroelectronics and ASMI have moved to the downside on the back of weak earnings and forecasts from Samsung and Advanced Micro Devices.

Adidas has also fallen after the German sporting goods maker said it was reviewing its relationship with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

On the other hand, shares of Wetherspoons have moved sharply higher after the pub group reported a narrower annual loss.

Credit Suisse has also after the embattled Swiss lender said it would buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of senior debt securities.

Shares of Superdry have also skyrocketed. The British fashion brand has returned to a profit after pandemic induced losses.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Labor Department released its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, showing U.S. job growth slowed in the month of September but still came in slightly stronger than economists had anticipated.

The report showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 263,000 jobs in September after surging by an unrevised 315,000 jobs in August. Economists had expected employment to leap by 250,000 jobs.

The slightly stronger than expected job growth reflected notable increases in employment in the leisure and hospitality and healthcare sectors, which added 83,000 jobs and 75,4000 jobs respectively.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent in September from 3.7 percent in August. The unemployment rate was expected to come in unchanged.

The unemployment rate matched its lowest level since just before Covid-19 lockdowns began to take effect in February of 2020, which was also matched in July.

The unexpected drop in the unemployment rate came as the labor force shrank by 57,000 people, while the household survey measure of employment increased by 204,000.

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of August. Wholesale inventories are expected to jump by 1.1 percent.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is also due to participate in a fireside chat and moderated question-and-answer session organized by SUNY Buffalo State at 10 am ET.

At 11 am ET, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to give opening remarks and participate in a fireside chat before a virtual Agriculture, Food, and Inflation: Drivers and Our Patch Forward Symposium.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is due to a participate in panel discussion, Prosperity for All 2: Sharing Solutions to Close Atlanta's Wealth Gap before a Goodwill of North Georgia event at 12 pm ET.

At 3 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release it report on consumer credit in the month of August. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $25.0 billion.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) are seeing significant pre-market weakness after the apparel maker reported better than expected fiscal third quarter earnings but lowered its full-year guidance.

Healthcare company CVS Health (CVS) may also move to the downside on news the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is expected to lower the performance rating for its largest health insurance plan for Medicare recipients.

Meanwhile, shares of Ambac (AMBC) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the financial services holding company said its subsidiary Ambac Assurance Corp. has entered into an agreement to settle all of its claims against Bank of America (BAC) and related entities for $1.84 billion.

Sports betting firm DraftKings (DKNG) is also likely to see initial strength after a report from Bloomberg said the company is nearing a large new partnership with Walt Disney's (DIS) ESPN.