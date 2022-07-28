Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 16:30:00

FutureTech Auto launches EVPro+ Electrified Vehicle Systems Training Program

With the completion of the 5 Pilot Training Events as of July 2022, the EVPro+ program is officially launched as the first comprehensive training standards based - commercialized International EV training program.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FutureTech, the leading automotive aftermarket distributor of Electrified Vehicle Systems and Technologies training, software driven diagnostic tools, and support products has announced the release of EVPro+ training program.

EVPro+ Electrified Vehicle Systems and Technologies Training Program https://www.evproplus.com

EVPro+ Comprehensive Electrified Vehicles Systems Training Program with optional certification exams.

EVPRO+ provides technicians, service advisors, instructors, students, engineers, managers, and other Automotive - Transportation Service Professionals with a comprehensive blended learning training program and resources supporting Electric, Hybrid (HEV), Plug-In, and other Electrified Vehicle Technology systems.

Below are a EVPro+ program highlights and available resources:

  • Four Training Levels:
    • Level 1 - High Voltage Vehicle Safety Systems and Architecture
    • Level 2 - Energy Management - High Voltage Battery Packs and Diagnostics
    • Level 3 - Three-Phase Systems (Regen, Power Inverters, e-Trans/Drive Units)
    • Level 4 - HVAC, dc-dc, Power Electronics Cooling, Levels 1-2-3 Charging Systems
  • On-Demand Training Courses with progress assessment quizzes
    • Closed Captioning (Section 508 Compliance); searchable and timestamped for ease of use
    • Interactive and searchable course material flip books that are optimized for keyword search
    • Learning Assessments to track progress in consuming course content
  • Adaptive Learning component supplied by collaborative partner: Today's Class Technician
  • Hands-on component delivered by Technology Partner: Quarto Technical Services
  • "OPTIONAL" certification component for individuals seeking to earn this next level of EV Certification
  •  
    • All 4 Levels of EVPro+ offer this option upon completion of all training requirements for that level
    • 5-Year international certification for each level earned - authenticated and awarded by: SAE-ITC
    • Requires passing proctored Exams (Practical and Written) with a minimum passing score of 80%

About FutureTech: A leading supplier of Vehicle Electrification technology solutions to automotive and transportation markets working with electrified vehicles. Services include scalable Hybrid & Electric Vehicle diagnostic tools-equipment and support systems, hands-on training, On-Demand virtual training, and aligning clients with experienced EV professionals for consulting and supporting special projects.

Contact Information
Chris Quarto
info@evproplus.com
https://www.evproplus.com
+1 702.570.3140 Ext: 2

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futuretech-auto-launches-evpro-electrified-vehicle-systems-training-program-301594265.html

SOURCE FutureTech

