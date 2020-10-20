Futuris Company Announces Acquisition of International Talent Acquisition and Human Resources Consulting Company, TalentBeacon International

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuris Company (OTC: FTRS) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies, today announced the closing of its acquisition of TalentBeacon International, a consulting and delivery organization for global talent acquisition, management and retention solutions.

Founded in 2011, TalentBeacon has significant multinational corporate experience building and managing recruitment delivery teams from hub locations in North America, Hyderabad - India, Cebu City – Philippines, Buenos Aires – Argentina, Singapore and Budapest - Hungary. TalentBeacon has deep experience in project based and longer term optimized RPO solution design and delivery, execution oversight, and metrics-based management.

TalentBeacon focuses on three main areas in providing international talent acquisition and management consulting: Talent Acquisition Solutions Design, International Recruiting Delivery and Hub Modeling, and IT Staffing Leasing Project Design, Delivery and Management.

TalentBeacon builds offshore IT teams from Hub Locations using a standard phase-gate process. The Company models its efforts with its clients so that remote teams are built as complimentary and fully functional extensions of client team's skills, abilities, and values. TalentBeacon can provide full HR, Finance, Payroll and Operational capabilities out of hub locations, ensuring strong attractiveness and retention of growing teams.

"The acquisition of TalentBeacon is an integral part of our plan for global expansion as we can now support clients with infrastructure and capabilities in India, APAC, South-Central America, China and Europe," stated Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company. "TalentBeacon's central area of expertise is deep knowledge of how international talent acquisition can be leveraged to help companies achieve their growth targets, while providing highly consultative and collaborative insights into the opportunities and challenges of working in, and from, these locations. From their hub locations, the Company also models, delivers, and optimizes world-class staffing solutions. IT staffing continues to be a key focus of Futuris' business and growth strategy moving forward."

About TalentBeacon International

TalentBeacon is a global consulting and delivery organization for talent acquisition, management, and retention solutions. The Company is focused on talent acquisition consulting, international recruiting, and IT staff leasing and management. For more information, please visit http://www.talentbeacon.net/.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The Company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

