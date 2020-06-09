FWD, Fidelity, and AXA Score as Best Websites Overall in the Top Financial Websites in Hong Kong Report 2020

Monsido releases new report analysing the website user experience of 38 top-performing finance companies in Hong Kong.

SYDNEY, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsido, an innovative software company, analysed the websites of the Top 38 Banking, Insurance, and Asset Management companies in Hong Kong to reveal the best performing websites in various categories.

Based on assessments using Monsido's website auditing and management platform, the report revealed the Best Websites Overall as well as the Top Financial Websites for Content Quality Assurance, Readability (content complexity), and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

FWD, Fidelity, and AXA have scored the Best Websites Overall.

The global hunger for digital transformation in the financial sector is growing, fed by increasingly competitive global markets. This has increased the drive for companies to have a powerful digital presence; intuitive website design; superior user experience; well-written content; and streamlined website management.

"Navigating the evolving digital landscape of the financial services industry will require innovation, visibility, and new strategies. We believe it's essential for companies to automate and prioritise website performance in order to provide a superior web experience," said Sam Rahmanian, Managing Director APAC at Monsido.

You can view the report here: https://monsi.do/30jsUC3

About Monsido

Monsido is a software company that provides an easy-to-use website management platform which automates processes and streamlines reporting. Our time-saving software scans websites for financial regulations compliance, content issues, SEO opportunities, loading speed, and branding and styling inconsistencies. Monsido has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Denmark. For more information, visit www.monsido.com .

