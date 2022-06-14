FX's The Old Man Safe House Sweepstakes Launches

Sweepstakes Drives Donations to K9s For Warriors and Awards One Lucky Winner the Chance to Bug Out Off the Grid, in Style

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to escape the daily grind? FX is here to help you get away from it all with the launch of "The Old Man Safe House Sweepstakes. " In honor of the June 16 premiere of The OId Man, a riveting new drama series starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Amy Brenneman, FX will "exfil" the grand prize winner away to a high-end "safe house" where they will make like Dan Chase and get a taste of what it's like to live life off the grid.

The winner and three guests will be provided first class travel to a tucked away property in Joshua Tree for four nights. Provided by Wander , the stylish three-bedroom, three-bathroom "safe house" features a range of amenities, including a pool, yoga deck, telescopes for stargazing, a Tesla car, 24-hour concierge, stocked fridge, and more. Winners will also have the opportunity to participate in a live training session with a CIA expert who will show them what it takes to survive and thrive when you are out of your element. "Bug Out Bags" curated by a retired CIA operations officer and filled with best-in-class gear will be provided to the grand prize winner, their guests, and shipped to ten additional winners.

The sweepstakes will be open from June 14 through June 28. To enter, please visit the sweepstakes website at www.Prizeo.com/FXTheOldMan. Entrants can make a donation to K9s For Warriors, an organization that provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war. FX's collaboration with the nonprofit pays homage to Dan Chase's relationship with his own two dogs who are his eyes and ears, and integral to his survival on the run, similar to the impact a Service Dog can have on our military veterans.

Watch the premiere of FX's The Old Man this Thursday, 6/16 at 10pm ET/PT. Stream on Hulu.

About FX's The Old Man

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on "Dan Chase" (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence "Harold Harper" (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé "Angela Adams" (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent "Raymond Waters" (E.J. Bonilla). When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, "Julian Carson" (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from "Zoe McDonald" (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.

About FX

FX, a division of Disney General Entertainment, is a multiplatform brand that develops, produces, commissions and markets original programming for Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S., and Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other international territories. The FX brand mark appears above the title across its entire slate of originals. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some of the most-critically acclaimed and award-winning shows on television. Some of the brand's current and legacy titles include the dramas American Horror Story, American Crime Story, The Americans, Damages, Fargo, Justified, Nip/Tuck, Pose, Rescue Me, The Shield and Sons of Anarchy; the comedies Archer, Atlanta, Better Things, Dave, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows; and a growing slate of docuseries and documentary films.

About Wander

Wander's mission is to help people find their happy place. Their network of smart homes in inspiring places empowers users with the freedom to live and work where they want — and control the entire experience from their smartphone. Wander is different because they own 100% of the homes on the platform, which means they can deliver high quality, smart technology and inspiring locations with every guest experience. Wander is also partnering with companies interested in offering the experience as a benefit to remote employees. If you're interested in learning more or partnering with Wander, visit wander.com, or you can email the team at hello@wander.com and follow @wander on Twitter and Instagram for updates.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

