FY 2023 Results - Strong performance across the board

FY 2023 RESULTS1

STRONG PERFORMANCE ACROSS THE BOARD



Record EBITDA at €798m, up 19% yoy

Strong performance of legacy businesses – Photosol’s secured portfolio at 893 MWp up 77% yoy

Record net income (Group share) at €354m, +8% adjusted 2 yoy despite negative FX effects 3 amounting to €105m

Operating cash flow 4 at €583m, up 35% vs. FY 2022

Healthy balance sheet: 1.4x corporate net financial debt/EBITDA 5 (vs. 1.5x in FY 2022)

Proposed dividend €1.98, +3% vs. 2022

FY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Continuous growth in operating performance Energy Distribution: Retail & Marketing Gross margin at €849m up 6% (+3% LFL 6 ) – Outstanding performance of the retail network in the Caribbean region – Eastern Africa renewed network delivering robust growth - Bitumen slightly behind due to political context in Nigeria Volume at +4% - Strong catch up of the aviation business in Africa and in the Caribbean region Support & Services Gross margin (excl. SARA) up by 45%, illustrating the relevance of vessel ownership in a context of increasing shipping rates Renewable Electricity Production: First-prize winner of CRE tenders – 257MWp secured International development progressing in Italy and Spain

Full carbon footprint assessment of Rubis Photosol finalised – Photosol to be included in the updated Think Tomorrow 2022-2025 CSR Roadmap from 2024

from 2024 CDP rating at B reiterated for the third year

First Sea Cargo Charter annual disclosure report issued in Jun-23 (reporting of all Rubis chartering activity in 2022 and measurement of their alignment with a decarbonisation trajectory)

annual disclosure report issued in Jun-23 (reporting of all Rubis chartering activity in 2022 and measurement of their alignment with a decarbonisation trajectory) Publication of Rubis new Code of Ethics to reaffirm the foundation of the ethical approach as the Group continues its transformation in a rapidly changing world (Jun-23).

KEY FIGURES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

(in million euros) FY 2023 FY 2022 Var % Revenue 6,630 7,135 -7% EBITDA 798 669 19% o/w Energy Distribution 797 680 17% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 29 18 66% EBIT 621 509 22% o/w Energy Distribution 647 540 20% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 4 -1 ns Net income, Group share 354 263 35% EPS (diluted), in euros 3.42 2.55 34% Operating cash flow before change in working capital (1) 583 432 35% Cash flow from operations 563 421 34% Capital expenditure 283 258 10% o/w Energy Distribution 206 215 -4% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 77 44 77% Net financial debt (NFD) 1,360 1,286 6% NFD/EBITDA 1.8x 2.0x -0.1x Corporate net financial debt (2) (corporate NFD) 992 929 7% Corporate NFD/EBITDA 1.4x 1.5x -0.1x

(1) Operational cash flow after net financial costs and tax and before change in working capital.

(2) Corporate net financial debt – excluding non-recourse debt – see Appendix for further detail.

On 7 March 2024, Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Managing Partner, commented on the results: "Once again, Rubis' balanced model, combining legacy businesses and renewables, thrived in 2023's uncertain market, more than delivering on its goals.

Operations were particularly dynamic in the Caribbean, both in Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, generating a strong financial performance, with a net income at +8% when restated for the exceptional elements.

Marking significant progress, Rubis Photosol has increased its secured portfolio by 77% over the year. This momentum makes us confident about 2030 ambitions, which will be updated in September as we will be holding a dedicated Photosol Day.

Thanks to the unwavering dedication, talent, and collaborative spirit of our teams, the ambitious plans we had set ourselves for 2023 have been exceeded. I am proud and thankful to each and every one of Rubis’ employees and enthusiastic to see what we will achieve together in the journey we have ahead of us.

As we enter 2024, the global economic and geopolitical landscape remains somewhat unpredictable. We believe Group EBITDA could land between €725m to €775m in 2024. Profit before tax should increase, following the same trend as the strong operating performance we expect, which will balance the headwinds related to ongoing FX uncertainty.

As regards dividend, we are confident in our ability to continue growing its amount.”

FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

FY 2023 has seen very strong increase in EBITDA to €798m (+19% yoy) and EBIT to €621m (+22% yoy).

In 2022 and 2023, Group EBITDA and EBIT include Nigeria FX pass-through to customers, for €34m and €32m respectively. When adjusted for this effect and exceptional items, EBITDA increased by 15% yoy and EBIT by 17% yoy.

The 35% increase in cash flow from operating activities to €583m, in line with the 35% rise in net income, attests to the quality of the Group’s results.

Rubis corporate net financial debt (corporate NFD) reached €992m at the end of 2023, leading to a corporate NFD/EBITDA at 1.4x (-0.1x vs. 2022).

Capex reached €283m, of which €77m were dedicated to the Renewable Electricity Production branch. The remaining €206m notably include the purchase of two LPG vessels.

On the back of these strong operating and financial results and a solid balance sheet in FY 2023, the management proposes another increase in dividend per share to €1.98 (+3% vs. 2022).

ENERGY DISTRIBUTION

Retail & Marketing

2023 has seen volume increasing by 4% vs. 2022, which was already particularly strong. When excluding exceptional items and FX effect in Nigeria, gross margin stayed stable at -2%. EBIT landed at €475m, vs. €396m in FY 2022 (+20% yoy, +4% LFL7). Capex increased to €155m (+10% yoy).

VOLUME SOLD AND GROSS MARGIN BY PRODUCT IN FY 2023

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted gross margin (1) (in €m) FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 vs. FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 vs. FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 vs. FY 2022 LPG 1,279 1,221 5% 303 295 3% 303 295 3% Fuel 4,048 3,843 5% 449 403 11% 438 422 4% Bitumen 391 424 -8% 96 102 -6% 65 68 -5% TOTAL 5,718 5,487 4% 849 801 6% 806 785 3%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





LPG growth in 2023 was underpinned by a strong demand in bulk product in Morocco, Portugal, Kenya and South Africa. Gross margin grew by 3%, as unit margin slightly decreased (-2%) impacted by the product mix.

As regards fuel :

retail (service stations, representing 59% of FY23 fuel gross margin) volume increased by 4% over the year, driven by Kenya and Rwanda where the rebranding programme continues to prove its relevance, and the Caribbean region where the trend was particularly dynamic all year long, with an acceleration at year-end, boosted by the holiday season. Gross margin increased by 22%;

(service stations, representing 59% of FY23 fuel gross margin) volume increased by 4% over the year, driven by Kenya and Rwanda where the rebranding programme continues to prove its relevance, and the Caribbean region where the trend was particularly dynamic all year long, with an acceleration at year-end, boosted by the holiday season. Gross margin increased by 22%; commercial and industrial (C&I, representing 24% of FY23 fuel gross margin) volume decreased by 4% yoy. Excluding Haiti, volume remained stable (-0.2%). Kenya and the French Antilles were under pressure on this segment. This softer than expected demand was partly offset by the strong performance of the Eastern Caribbean region, where Guyana activity remained at a very high level. Gross margin decreased by -9% yoy, -7% excluding Haiti;

(C&I, representing 24% of FY23 fuel gross margin) volume decreased by 4% yoy. Excluding Haiti, volume remained stable (-0.2%). Kenya and the French Antilles were under pressure on this segment. This softer than expected demand was partly offset by the strong performance of the Eastern Caribbean region, where Guyana activity remained at a very high level. Gross margin decreased by -9% yoy, -7% excluding Haiti; the strong volume growth momentum observed in the aviation segment (representing 13% of FY23 fuel gross margin) since the beginning of 2023 continued all year long, landing at +36% yoy. This increase was driven by Kenya, where total volume for the year more than doubled (unit margin remained stable on that market), and the Caribbean region where activity was particularly strong. Gross margin increased by 12%.





Bitumen volume was down 8% yoy. This decrease is explained by the lower volume in Nigeria, following elections. South Africa, Gabon and Cameroon showed particularly strong dynamics, with volume and margins increasing. Adjusted gross margin decreased by 5% yoy.

VOLUME SOLD AND GROSS MARGIN BY REGION IN FY 2023

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted Gross margin (1) (in €m) FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 vs. FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 vs. FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 vs. FY 2022 Europe 876 856 2% 208 197 6% 208 197 6% Caribbean 2,219 2,173 2% 306 280 9% 306 280 9% Africa 2,623 2,458 7% 334 324 3% 291 308 -6% TOTAL 5,718 5,487 4% 849 801 6% 806 785 3%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





Adjusted unit margin came in at 141€/m3, down 2% yoy.

EBIT BY REGION

(in million euros) FY 2023 FY 2022 Var % Europe 60 58 4% Caribbean 194 134 45% Africa 222 205 8% TOTAL Retail & Marketing 475 396 20%

By region, the dynamics of this year were as follows:

Europe continues to benefit from its strong LPG positioning (LPG accounts for 92% of regional gross profit). This segment remained stable in volume (+2%). Gross margin increased by 6% benefiting from the increase in LPG sales. The 4% growth in EBIT was mainly explained by increased margins in France and Spain;

continues to benefit from its strong LPG positioning (LPG accounts for 92% of regional gross profit). This segment remained stable in volume (+2%). Gross margin increased by 6% benefiting from the increase in LPG sales. The 4% growth in EBIT was mainly explained by increased margins in France and Spain; the Caribbean region - excluding Haiti - remained buoyant, with volume up 5%, following two consecutive years of double-digit growth. Operating conditions were optimal, with gains in market share and a sharp rise in margins across the board (+10%), leading to an outstanding increase in EBIT: +45%. Guyana, Jamaica, Grenada and Antigua, as well as a relative recovery in Haiti contributed to this strong growth in results;

region - excluding Haiti - remained buoyant, with volume up 5%, following two consecutive years of double-digit growth. Operating conditions were optimal, with gains in market share and a sharp rise in margins across the board (+10%), leading to an outstanding increase in EBIT: +45%. Guyana, Jamaica, Grenada and Antigua, as well as a relative recovery in Haiti contributed to this strong growth in results; lastly, in Africa, gross margin was down 6%, adjusted for the sequencing of payment in 2023 by the State of the 2022 revenue shortfall in Madagascar (€11.3m) and the neutralisation of foreign exchange losses in Nigeria (€31.5m). The extreme tension on the foreign exchange front in Kenya in H1 and Nigeria all year long has severely offset the operating performance in FY 2023.





Support & Services

The Support & Services activities recorded EBIT of €172m (+20% yoy) in FY 2023, underpinned by the strong performance of shipping, in the Caribbean region, enhanced by the ownership of two additional LPG vessels since H1 2023.

Volume (+15%) and margins (+15%) have seen strong growth over the year, driven by the bitumen supply activity over this first-half, and shipping operations in the second half, on the back of the strong Inflation observed worldwide on shipping rates.

The SARA refinery and logistics operations present specific business models with stable earnings profile.

Shipping activities present decarbonisation challenges for the Group. Leveraging its participation to the Sea Cargo Charter, and as part of its decarbonation strategy, Rubis works on several measures aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, among which the sourcing and use of biofuel and/or methanol as the main driver, coupled with slow steaming and potential on-board CCS.

Capex reached €51m (-31% yoy) and are mainly coming from the acquisition of two new LPG vessels in the Caribbean and one bitumen vessel.

RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION

The level of assets in operation grew by 13% over 2023. The secured portfolio reached 893 MWp, up from 504 MWp at the end of Dec-22. As regards pipeline, 14 new projects reached the RTB (Ready-to-Build8) status, representing a total of 346MWp, including 197MWp related to the Creil former military base.

Revenue reached €49m over FY 2023. EBITDA reached €29m over FY 2023. At the end of Dec-23, the level of non-recourse project debt amounted €367m.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA

Operational data FY 2023 FY 2022 Var % Var % annualised (1) Assets in operation (MWp) 435 384 13% n/a Electricity production (GWh) 472 339 39% 16% Sales (in €m) 49 32 52% 27% EBITDA 29 18 66% 38% CAPEX 77 44 77% 48% Non-recourse project debt 367 357 3% n/a

(1) Annualised assuming Q1 accounts for 1/6 of the yearly performance.





2023 saw Rubis Photosol’s first steps outside of France with the investment in Italy, in a portfolio of 10 photovoltaic and agrivoltaic projects totalling close to 100 MWp9. Among this portfolio, four projects have been already acquired after reaching the RTB status. Their capacity reaches 44 MWp. Photosol also acquired three RTB projects in Spain (Alicante region) representing 30 MWp, whose commissioning is planned in 2025.

In its strategy to unlock additional market opportunities, Rubis Photosol has acquired two rooftop operators: Mobexi, at the end of 2022, and ENER 5, early 2024. These companies come as a complement to the existing offer and will be leveraged in the upcoming co-development of bundled offers for BtoB customers with the Energy Distribution branch.

Photosol 2030 ambitions are confirmed:

accumulated capex will reach €2.7bn over 2023-2030, of which €700m over 2023-2025;

will reach over 2023-2030, of which over 2023-2025; EBITDA will contribute to Rubis Group EBITDA by at least 25% by 2030;

will contribute to Rubis Group EBITDA by by 2030; installed capacities will reach 1 GWp by 2025, 3.5 GWp by 2030.





The complete carbon footprint assessment of Rubis Photosol's activities is now finalised and will be published in due course in Rubis’ 2023 Universal Registration Document. This achievement will enable the integration of Rubis Photosol in the Group CSR Roadmap.

BULK LIQUID STORAGE (JV)

Rubis Terminal JV has delivered solid performance with +14% yoy storage revenue growth to €267m. EBITDA has increased by 16% to €143m in FY 2023. This performance is explained by the use of the new capacities developed in 2022, combined with the effect of inflation. Utilisation rate in FY23 reached 95%.

The product mix stayed stable over the year, at 71% of non-fuel products and strategic reserves.

The share of Rubis profit stood at €13.2m in FY 2023.

OUTLOOK

The solid performance of 2023 illustrates the ability of Rubis’ business model to generate strong cashflow through its legacy businesses while continuing to increase its return to shareholders and growing its activities. Medium-term growth drivers identified previously remain fully valid:

LPG will continue growing in emerging countries where this energy is promoted as a cleaner alternative to replace wood or charcoal for heating and cooking;

fuel will develop: in Eastern Africa driven by the refurbishment of service stations and, in the Caribbean region driven by tourism and increased activity in high-growth potential countries (Guyana, Suriname);

bitumen will increase, underpinned by the need for infrastructure in Western Africa;

shipping and supply activities will continue their growth, with the optimisation of the fleet and the acquisition of new vessels;

Renewable Electricity Production will pursue its development in France as planned, with small-scale PV plants, further expansion in Europe and leverage Rubis Énergie footprint for bundled BtoB offers.





For 2024, within Energy Distribution, the Group anticipates the Caribbean region will normalise, after an outstanding growth in 2023. Europe and Africa are expected to benefit from 2023 positive momentum. The Renewable division will continue developing according to plans.

As a result, Group EBITDA is expected to reach €725m to €775m. Net income Group share should remain stable despite the first-time application of the Global Minimum Tax representing an impact estimated between €20m and €25m.

As a reminder, the targets set in the context of the Think Tomorrow 2022-2025 CSR Roadmap are:

Environment/climate: scopes 1 and 2 10 : -30% CO 2 emissions by 2030, scope 3A 10 : -20% CO 2 emissions by 2030 (mainly outsourced transportation i.e., 45% of scope 3A);

Social: 30% women on average in Management Committees of the Energy Distribution division by 2025.

In addition, in 2023, 100% of the Group's employees have been made aware of ethical and anti-corruption rules.

EXTRA-FINANCIAL RATING

MSCI: AA (reiterated in Dec-23)

Sustainalytics: 30.7 (from 29.7 previously)

ISS ESG: C (from C- previously)

CDP: B (reiterated in Feb-24)

appendix

1. Q4 FIGURES





REVENUE BREAKDOWN

Revenue (in €m) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022 Energy Distribution 1,702 1,795 -5% -22% Retail & Marketing 1,447 1,506 -4% -23% Europe 198 200 -1% -11% Caribbean 622 628 -1% -18% Africa 627 678 -7% -30% Support & Services 255 289 -12% -18% Renewable Electricity Production 8 7 +6% +22% Bulk Liquid storage (JV) - For information only 69 63 +9% +14% TOTAL 1,710 1,802 -5% -22%

RETAIL & MARKETING: VOLUME SOLD AND GROSS MARGIN BY PRODUCT IN Q4

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted gross margin (1) (in €m) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 LPG 327 313 5% 76 76 0% 76 76 0% Fuel 1,043 934 12% 112 121 -8% 112 121 -8% Bitumen 85 109 -21% 22 38 -42% 15 4 307% TOTAL 1,456 1,355 7% 210 235 -11% 203 201 1%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





RETAIL & MARKETING: VOLUME SOLD AND GROSS MARGIN BY REGION IN Q4

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted gross margin (1) (in €m) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Europe 227 219 4% 53 47 12% 53 47 12% Caribbean 568 520 9% 82 72 14% 82 72 14% Africa 660 616 7% 75 116 -35% 68 82 -17% TOTAL 1,456 1,355 7% 210 235 -11% 203 201 1%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





2. ADJUSTMENTS AND RECONCILIATIONS





COMPOSITION OF NET DEBT/EBITDA EXCLUDING IFRS 16

(in million euros) FY 2023 FY 2022 Var % Corporate net financial debt (4) (corporate NFD) 992 929 7% LTM EBITDA (a) 798 669 19% LTM Rental expenses IFRS 16 (b) 46 40 15% LTM EBITDA Photosol prod (c) 34 LTM EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod (a)-(b)-(c) 717 629 14% Corporate NFD/LTM EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod 1.4x 1.5x -0.1x Non-recourse project debt 367 357 3% Total Net financial debt (NFD) 1,360 1,286 6% NFD/LTM EBITDA pre IFRS 16 1.9x 2.0x -0.1x

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in million euros) FY 2023 FY 2022 Var % Net Income Group Share (reported) 354 263 35% Goodwill impairment - 40 Costs linked to Photosol acquisition 6 16 M&A-related litigation refund -17 - Other -1 -1 Adjusted Net Income Group Share 342 317 8% EPS (diluted), in euros 3.42 2.55 34% Adjusted EPS (diluted), in euros 3.32 3.16 5% IFRS 2 expenses 9 8 Adjusted Net Income Group Share excluding IFRS 2 expenses 350 326 8%

3. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSET (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Non-current assets Intangible assets 90,665 79,777 Goodwill 1,659,544 1,719,170 Property, plant and equipment 1,746,515 1,662,305 Property, plant and equipment – right-of-use assets 230,764 221,748 Interests in joint ventures 310,671 305,127 Other financial assets 168,793 204,636 Deferred taxes 28,770 18,911 Other non-current assets 11,469 9,542 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS (I) 4,247,191 4,221,216 Current assets Inventory and work in progress 651,853 616,010 Trade and other receivables 781,410 770,421 Tax receivables 34,384 36,018 Other current assets 42,214 21,469 Cash and cash equivalents 589,685 804,907 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS (II) 2,099,546 2,248,825 TOTAL ASSETS (I + II) 6,346,737 6,470,041





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 128,994 128,692 Share premium 1,553,914 1,550,120 Retained earnings 948,449 1,054,652 TOTAL 2,631,357 2,733,464 Non-controlling interests 131,588 126,826 EQUITY (I) 2,762,945 2,860,290 Non-current liabilities Borrowings and financial debt 1,166,074 1,299,607 Lease liabilities 200,688 196,914 Deposit/consignment 151,785 148,588 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefit obligations 40,929 40,163 Other provisions 137,820 98,008 Deferred taxes 83,659 92,480 Other non-current liabilities 148,259 94,509 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (II) 1,929,214 1,970,269 Current liabilities Borrowings and short-term bank borrowings (portion due in less than one year) 783,519 791,501 Lease liabilities (portion due in less than one year) 38,070 27,735 Trade and other payables 792,512 781,742 Current tax liabilities 25,245 28,771 Other current liabilities 15,232 9,733 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (III) 1,654,578 1,639,482 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I + II + III) 6,346,737 6,470,041

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT





(in thousands of euros) %

2023/

2022 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 NET REVENUE -7% 6,629,977 7,134,728 Consumed purchases (4,945,929) (5,690,380) External expenses (488,810) (403,404) Employee benefits expense (253,739) (236,965) Taxes (143,646) (134,485) EBITDA 19% 797,853 669,494 Other operating income 6,740 940 Net depreciation and provisions (189,454) (167,747) Other operating income and expenses 6,222 6,327 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME 22% 621,361 509,014 Other operating income and expenses 7,350 (58,136) OPERATING INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES 39% 628,711 450,878 Share of net income from joint ventures 14,930 5,732 OPERATING INCOME AFTER SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES 41% 643,641 456,610 Income from cash and cash equivalents 15,869 11,868 Gross interest expense and cost of debt (87,858) (42,363) COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT 136% (71,989) (30,495) Interest expense on lease liabilities (12,370) (10,234) Other finance income and expenses (134,409) (80,116) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 27% 424,873 335,765 Income tax (57,860) (63,862) NET INCOME 35% 367,013 271,903 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE 35% 353,694 262,896 NET INCOME, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 48% 13,319 9,007

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 367,013 271,903 Adjustments: Elimination of income of joint ventures (14,930) (5,732) Elimination of depreciation and provisions 222,146 100,928 Elimination of profit and loss from disposals 1,344 84 Elimination of dividend earnings (363) (190) Other income and expenditure with no impact on cash (1) 7,623 65,270 CASH FLOW AFTER COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 582,833 432,263 Elimination of income tax expenses 57,860 63,862 Elimination of the cost of net financial debt and interest expense on lease liabilities 84,359 40,729 CASH FLOW BEFORE COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 725,052 536,854 Impact of change in working capital* (91,682) (31,353) Tax paid (70,752) (84,543) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES 562,618 420,958 Impact of changes to consolidation scope (cash acquired - cash disposed) 387 57,031 Acquisition of financial assets: Energy Distribution division (3,396) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (8,543) (341,122) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (283,340) (258,416) Change in loans and advances granted (30,252) (451) Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 6,175 5,942 (Acquisition)/disposal of other financial assets (193) (2,779) Dividends received 6,111 34,609 Other cash flows from investing activities 4,063 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (313,051) (501,123)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)





(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Capital increase 4,096 3,404 Share buyback (capital decrease) (5) (Acquisition)/disposal of treasury shares 633 (41) Borrowings issued 1,028,541 1,191,102 Borrowings repaid (1,092,443) (847,812) Repayment of lease liabilities (36,516) (33,180) Net interest paid (2) (81,285) (38,908) Dividends payable (197,524) (191,061) Dividends payable to non-controlling interests (13,993) (11,303) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (14,627) (5,306) Other cash flows from financing operations 8,502 (41,975) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (394,616) 24,915 Impact of exchange rate changes (70,173) (14,733) Impact of change in accounting policies CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (215,222) (69,983) Cash flows from continuing operations Opening cash and cash equivalents (3) 804,907 874,890 Change in cash and cash equivalents (215,222) (69,983) Closing cash and cash equivalents (3) 589,685 804,907 Financial debt excluding lease liabilities (1,949,593) (2,091,108) Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt (1,359,908) (1,286,201)

(1) Including change in fair value of financial instruments, IFRS 2 expense, goodwill (impairment), etc.

(2) Net financial interest paid includes the impacts related to restatements of leases (IFRS 16).

(3) Cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts.

(*) Breakdown of the impact of change in working capital: Impact of change in inventories and work in progress (79,897) Impact of change in trade and other receivables (68,257) Impact of change in trade and other payables 56,472 Impact of change in working capital (91,682)





1 The Management Board, which met on 6 March 2024, approved the accounts for the 2023 financial year; these accounts were examined by the Supervisory Board on 7 March 2024. With regard to the process of certification of the accounts, the Statutory Auditors have to date substantially completed their audit procedures.

2 Excluding exceptional items among which, in 2022 one-off impact of the sale of the terminal in Turkey, items related to Photosol acquisition, Haiti impairment and other non-significant elements, and in 2023 amounts received related to the positive outcome of an M&A-related litigation – See Appendix for further details.

3 FX impact reaching €105m (€74m net), of which €67m in Nigeria (of which €32m were included in the gross margin) and €19m in Kenya.

4 Operating cash flow after net financial costs and tax and before change in working capital.

5 Debt excluding Photosol SPV non-recourse project debt; EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 – lease obligations – See Appendix for further details.

6 LFL: Like-for-like i.e., excluding exceptional items and FX effects.

7 LFL: Like-for-like i.e., excluding exceptional items and FX effects.

8 RTB: Ready-to-build – Project fully permitted, land and interconnection secured.

9 Acquisition is confirmed by project once the RTB status is obtained.

10 Rubis Énergie constant scope – Baseline 2019.

