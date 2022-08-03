|
FYERS, a technology-based stock broking firm, launches NRI Demat Account
BENGALURU, India, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FYERS, one of India's fastest growing trading & investing platforms, launches Demat Account for NRIs. FYERS is determined to expand its reach worldwide & enable international customers to trade & invest in India. Currently, with 3,00,000+ customers, it has shown tremendous growth and widened its customer base extensively year-on-year.
The launch of the FYERS Demat Account will enable NRIs to seamlessly trade and invest in equities, mutual funds, ETFs, Futures, and Options. It is a cost-effective platform with zero account opening and annual maintenance charges. Interestingly, one can get a single account access to trade and invest simultaneously, along with value-added features like access to research reports, economic calendar, fundamental and technical analysis. NRIs can open a portfolio investment scheme (PIS) account by approaching any one of FYERS' banking partners.
Speaking on the launch, Tejas Khoday, CEO and Co-founder, FYERS said, "Our mission is to empower new-age traders and investors with the best-in-class technology and platforms. Launching NRI Demat Account is a step towards our commitment to make investing and trading seamless and effortless for all our users internationally. Indian capital markets have been on a bull run over the last few years. Our NRI Demat Account is the most seamless way for NRIs to participate in the India growth story. 60% of our customers are below the age of 35, which shows that millennials and young investors are making beeline for capital markets both for the purpose of income generation & wealth creation. We expect to see a similar trend when it comes to NRIs as well."
About FYERS
Founded in 2016, by Tejas Khoday, Yashas Khoday & Shreyas Khoday, FYERS is a Bengaluru-based fin-tech start-up offering a stable and reliable platform to trade efficiently in Indian stock markets. With a strong focus on creating investment opportunities for both new-age investors and full-time traders, FYERS provides an opportunity to trade in equity, futures & Options, currencies, commodities, mutual funds and more.
The product range of FYERS comprises of FYERS Web, App, Direct and more. Laying the vision of self-sustainable business, FYERS has been awarded as the 'Bootstrapped Business of the Year' 2021 by Entrepreneur India. FYERS is on a mission provide an ideal investment platform to customers to create wealth.
For more details: https://fyers.in/nri
Media Contact E: sindhu@fyers.in | P: 080 662 51111
