G FUEL and "ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON" Unite for an Unforgettable Energy Drink Collaboration

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, the Game-Changing energy drink, is thrilled to announce an epic collaboration with the highly anticipated game, ARMORED CORE™ VI: FIRES OF RUBICON™ from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. Get ready to power up your mech and energize your battles with a groundbreaking new flavor that will take your gaming experience to new heights.

The G FUEL x ARMORED CORE VI flavor, G FUEL EB-0309 STRIDER, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last. This exhilarating collaboration aims to transport fans into the heart of intense mech combat, where they can channel the power of their favorite AC units and reign supreme on the battlefield of Rubicon 3. With zero sugar and an unbeatable flavor mix of sweet and juicy Strawberry and Passion Fruit, this flavor will help give you the boost you need to conquer every challenge, just like a well-timed boost dash!

"We are constantly impressed by G FUEL's commitment to the gaming community and are excited to partner with them for the launch of ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON," said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president, corporate development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "The new G FUEL EB-0309 STRIDER is the perfect beverage to keep players sharp as they take on the kind of challenging battles and epic boss fights that only FromSoftware can deliver!"

G FUEL EB-0309 STRIDER will be available for a limited time, making it a must-have collectible for fans of both G FUEL and the thrilling mech series. This full-art Collector's Box will be your trusted companion as you infiltrate Rubicon as an independent mercenary! Inside you'll find a new 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup and a 40-serving tub.

G FUEL EB-0309 STRIDER is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Piloting mechs in the ARMORED CORE series is a truly unforgettable experience," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "By partnering with Bandai Namco and FromSoftware for ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON, we're helping fans ignite their battles with an equally unforgettable new flavor that will help them turn their enemies into scrap metal!"

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com.

