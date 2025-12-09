G-III Apparel Group LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 890380 / ISIN: US36237H1014
|
09.12.2025 14:03:47
G-III Apparel Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Jump 11% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual net sales outlook.
The company said the updated guidance reflects the strength of its third-quarter earnings outperformance, along with a disciplined view of the current consumer landscape and the expected effects of tariffs on its top and bottom lines.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.72 to $2.82 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share on net sales of about $2.98 billion.
Previously, the company the company expected earnings in the range of $2.53 to $2.73 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share on net sales of about $3.02 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.70 per share on revenues of $3.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Based on current tariff rates, the Company anticipates the gross impact of tariffs will now be approximately $135 million, partially offset through vendor participation, strategic sourcing shifts, and targeted price increases. The remaining unmitigated impact, reflected in fiscal 2026 guidance, is now estimated at $65 million.
"Looking ahead, we are raising our fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to reflect our third quarter outperformance tempered by the uncertainties around the consumer environment and tariff-related margin pressures," said Morris Goldfarb, G-III's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
G-III also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new quarterly dividend program to evolve its strategic use of capital. The Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on December 29, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of December 15, 2025. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu G-III Apparel Group LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.25
|Ausblick: G-III Apparel Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
03.09.25
|Ausblick: G-III Apparel Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu G-III Apparel Group LtdShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|G-III Apparel Group LtdShs
|25,40
|1,60%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX in Grün -- DAX legt leicht zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentiert, verbucht auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.