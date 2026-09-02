G-III Apparel Boosts FY27 Outlook As Q2 Profit Soars; Shares Up 7.7%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for full-year 2027.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share on net sales of about $870.0 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.30 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share

Net sales are now expected to be approximately $2.71 billion, which incorporates the loss of approximately $460 million of sales from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger products. Previously, the company expected net sales of approximately $2.71 billion, which incorporates the loss of approximately $470 million of sales from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger products.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $20.21 million or $0.46 per share, sharply higher than $10.94 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income was $0.26 per share, compared to $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 10 percent to $544.09 million from $613.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, GIII is trading on the Nasdaq at $39.67, down $2.50 or 7.77 percent.

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