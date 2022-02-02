G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW DIAL CAMOUFLAGE UTILITY SERIES THAT BLENDS INTO ANY ENVIRONMENT

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio introduces the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of men's watches, the Dial Camouflage Utility Series. The new collection brings a unique camouflage design and range of utility-inspired colors to the most popular G-SHOCK models, the DW5600, GA2100, and GA700, adding a handsome pop of color to the wrist for just $99.

Each watch in the Dial Camouflage Utility Series features a bold camouflage design on the dial that matches the color of its band. Continuing the camouflage theme, the neutral colorways in this new collection draw inspiration from natural environments with the models available in a range of sky-blue, desert-colored khaki, cream, dark blue, and black.

Boasting the classic G-SHOCK DW5600 square shape, the DW5600CA-8 arrives with a neutral, cream-colored band and case while the DW5600CA-2 has a light blue band and case. Sporting the large, dynamic case of the GA700, the GA700CA-2A arrives in an all dark blue design, and the GA700CA-5A comes with a khaki-colored band and case.

Rounding out the new collection is the popular GA2100 shape with the GA2100CA-8A arriving with a sleek, gray band and case. The GA2100CA-8A features a standout octagonal bezel and thin 11.8mm case featuring a Carbon Core Guard structure, as well a dual LED with unique light fadeout feature.

The new models offer function and style with each watch boasting signature G-SHOCK toughness and technology including shock resistance, water resistance, daily alarms, and more. The GA700CA-2A, GA700CA-5A, and GA2100CA-8A all feature Super LED illumination for increased visibility as well.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Stopwatch

World Time (48 cities) (GA700 and GA2100 only)

Daily Alarm(s) (DW5600:1 alarm, GA700 and GA2100: 5 daily alarms with 1 snz)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

Hand Retract Function (GA700 and GA2100 only)

The DW5600CA-2, DW5600CA-8, GA700CA-2A, GA700CA-5A, and GA2100CA-8A will retail for $99 each. Each model will be available for purchase beginning this February at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

