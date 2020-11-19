G-SHOCK Releases Limited-Edition Collaboration With Wildlife Promising Inspired By The African Rock Python

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CasioG-SHOCK announces its latest collaboration with Wildlife Promising, an authorized nonprofit organization dedicated to African wildlife preservation, on a limited-edition MT-G series model. Inspired by the African Rock Python, the MTGB1000WLP1 boasts a laser etched band, case and bezel covered in a brown, black, and gold python pattern that is meant to mimic the skin of Africa's largest python.

Influences from the African Rock Python and Wildlife Promising can be seen throughout the collaboration model's design. The second hand on the dial sports a bright red color to match the color of the snake's tongue, while the indicator hand at the 9 0'clock position, emulates the triangular pattern that mimics the top of the python's distinct head. Wildlife Promising branding can be found on the watch band, as well as the case backing, which is etched with the organization's mantra and logo, "Love The Sea And The Earth."

Upholding the premium features of the original MTGB1000 base model, the MTGB1000WLP1 arrives with Bluetooth® connectivity and time synchronization via the G-SHOCK Connected app and Multi-Band 6 radio-controlled timekeeping, Tough Solar power, sapphire crystal for enhanced scratch resistance, a dual dial display, and more.

The limited-edition MTGB1000WLP1 also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

Triple G Resist (Shock, Vibration and Centrifugal Force Resistance)

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance LED (Super LED)

Stopwatch (24Hr)

Daily Alarm

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (39TZ / 27Cities + UTC)

The MTGB1000WLP1, which retails for $1,300 will be available for purchase this December at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About Wildlife Promising

Wildlife Promising is a certified NPO that tackles issues related to wildlife conservation and coexistence among wildlife and people in Africa. Conservation ecology studies are conducted around Nairobi, in the Massai Mara National Reserve, and in northern Kenya, looking at interaction between wild animals and human beings. Based on this academic research, the group seeks to create a better living environment for both wildlife and people by carrying out social action and conservation activities.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

