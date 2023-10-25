G-SHOCK UNVEILS POLYCHROMATIC ACCENTS COLLECTION

The collection of four full metal timepieces combines heritage, innovation, and diversity in a vivid array of colors

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to introduce the Polychromatic Accents collection. This exceptional line of full metal timepieces pays homage to G-SHOCK's time-honored legacy while embracing diversity and individuality through a vivid spectrum of colors.

The G-SHOCK Polychromatic Accents collection is proof of the brand's commitment to complementing diverse individual identities. This exceptional range takes inspiration from two iconic models with stainless steel case & band and screw-lock case back – the GMWB5000 and the GMB2100. True to G-SHOCK's heritage, these timepieces embody an inventive and original look, seamlessly blending strength and beauty.

The GMB2100PC-1A offers a captivating silver exterior with a vibrant purple and blue gradation and pops of red and green. Meanwhile, the GMB2100BPC-1A sports warm all-black tones with blue and yellow accents, celebrating inner strength and individuality. The GMWB5000PC-1 and GMWB5000BPC-1 showcase mesmerizing blue/green gradations, glass gradation vapor deposition, and colorful accents on the digital face, mode indicators, and frame lines.

The Polychromatic Accents collection stays true to G-SHOCK's legendary shock-resistant structure. Buffering components crafted from fine resin are strategically placed between the stainless-steel bezel and case. Additionally, the hairline finish graces the bezel's top, while a mirror finish adorns the beveled edges, enhancing the metal's texture to the fullest degree. The GMB2100BPC-1A and GMWB5000BPC-1 feature a sleek Black IP (ion plating), exuding a contemporary and sophisticated look.

In keeping with G-SHOCK's commitment to precision and reliability, each model is equipped with solar-powered timekeeping and Bluetooth® connectivity, ensuring accurate timekeeping. The GMB2100PC-1A and GMB2100BPC-1A models feature a high-brightness double LED light and hand shift feature, while the GMWB5000PC-1 and GMWB5000BPC-1 models come equipped with a high-brightness full auto LED light, phone finder, and radio-controlled Multiband 6 timekeeping.

These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Tough Solar (Solar Powered)

Bluetooth® Smartphone Link

Auto LED Light

5 Alarms (1 w/ Snooze Alarm)

Countdown Timer

1/100s stopwatch (24 Hr.)

World Time + UTC (up to 300-cities w/ the CASIO Watches App)

The G-SHOCK GMB2100PC-1A and GMWB5000PC-1 retail for $580 and the GMB2100BPC-1A and GMWB5000BPC-1 retail for $630 and are available today, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

