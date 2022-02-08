G2 Announces 2022 Best Software Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the global software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually including 100% of the Fortune 500, today revealed its annual Best Software Awards lists. Now in its sixth year, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users – including lists for the top 100 Best Software Products and top 100 Global Software Sellers, as well as additional lists based on company size, audience, and software category.

Over 600 different companies are represented across the 26 lists. This year marks the addition of several new break-out rankings — fueled by interest and demand that reflect the shifting needs of businesses, including the following new category lists:

CAD & PLM Products

Collaboration & Productivity Products

Commerce Products

Content Management Products

Design Products

Development Products

IT Infrastructure Products

Office Products

Security Products

"G2's 2022 Best Software Awards are our industry's version of the Academy Awards - showcasing market leaders and disruptors, while reflecting the latest and most pressing priorities among software buyers today," said Amanda Malko, chief marketing officer at G2. "As we've seen buyer attitudes and behaviors change over the past year , these awards further validate the power and necessity of trusted peer reviews in software buying decisions. Congratulations to those who have been ranked in 2022, based on continued positive customer feedback and momentum that software companies and buyers can both trust in."

Based on G2's 2022 lists, placed within the top 10 for Best Software Products:

Gong

Chorus.ai

Amplitude Analytics

Salesloft

Sendoso

ADP Workforce Now

Mixpanel

NICE CXone

symplr Clinical Communications (formerly Halo Health)

Zendesk Support Suite

Additionally, the following companies ranked within the top 10 for Best Global Sellers:

Microsoft

HubSpot

Zoom Video Communications

Zendesk

ZoomInfo

ActiveCampaign

Atlassian

Asana

Miro

monday.com

The top 100 software sellers (companies offering multiple products) are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

View the complete lists for Best Software 2022 Awards and read more about G2's scoring methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

