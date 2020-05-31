G2 Integrated Solutions announces release of new version of the Liquids HCA Tool

HOUSTON, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2 Integrated Solutions (G2-IS) announced today a new release of its Liquids HCA Tool, version 2.5. The G2-IS Liquids HCA Tool is a comprehensive software suite that performs high consequence area (HCA) analysis for hazardous liquids pipelines. The program enables accurate determination of "could affect" segments in a consistent, reliable, and defendable manner that complies with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) regulations embodied in 49 CFR §195.452 – Pipeline Integrity Management in High Consequence Areas. The new version is the first to be offered as a software product to end users and has been completely redeveloped for the Esri® ArcGIS® Enterprise GIS platform.

"G2-IS has a very strong legacy of dedicated software solutions for decision support. Our Liquids HCA Tool capabilities and accuracy have been tested for years in support of 'could affect' segment determination for many clients. We are very excited about the release of the new Liquids HCA Tool as the first commercially available version of this industry leading software," said Mauricio Palomino, G2-IS Vice President of Software, Technology and Marketing. "With this development, we have improved the speed and accuracy of the tool and brought it into the modern Esri ArcGIS Pro environment, as is our strategy for all of our software products."

"The new Liquids HCA Tool connects directly to authoritative cloud-based datasets for terrain elevation and hydrography. It utilizes advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) algorithms, and takes advantage of modern virtualized computing, either on premises or in the cloud," commented Tracy Thorleifson, GIS Technical Authority for G2-IS. "The new version is powered by GeoClaw©, Docker®, Microsoft® Azure®, and ArcGIS Server for unrivaled scalability. The tool is data model independent, offering operators across the industry the ability to accurately assess release consequences for hazardous liquids pipelines and storage tank facilities both overland and in water."

"We strive for innovation and creativity when implementing client solutions and have applied the same thought process to our software development efforts. With our new Liquids HCA Tool, we have delivered an elegant, flexible program that performs much more complex analysis while actually improving usability," added Shawn Altizer, CEO of G2-IS.

Key benefits of the Liquids HCA Tool include a significant increase in efficiency and accuracy by reducing manual effort and processing cycle times, and by providing extremely granular analysis of release consequence for enhanced pipeline integrity risk assessments.

About G2-IS

G2-IS delivers expertise to pipeline operators, utility companies, and other energy stakeholders in nine specialized service disciplines – Asset Integrity, Safety Management Systems, Risk Management, Engineering, Geospatial Systems and Services, Regulatory, Field Services, Technology Services, and Strategic Consulting. We provide end-to-end solutions that help manage risk, ensure compliance, and optimize performance.

G2-IS implements innovative, value-driven solutions for clients across North America. G2-IS has offices located in Houston, Texas (Corporate Headquarters), Angleton, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Walnut Creek, California.

For more details on the spectrum of services that G2-IS offers, please visit our website at http://www.g2-is.com.

