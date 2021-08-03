G2 Invests in Expansion of Capital Markets Team

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors, a leading full-service, industry-focused investment bank and restructuring advisory firm, is pleased to announce two key additions to the Firms' Capital Markets team. Andrew McAteer has been appointed as Vice President and Cullen Moore as Senior Analyst. Andrew and Cullen are based in Boston and report to Howard Lanser, Managing Director & Head of Capital Markets.

"We are excited to add Andrew and Cullen to our team as we continue to build out our Capital Markets platform," said Jeffrey Unger, Chairman & CEO for G2 Capital Advisors. "The combination of their unique experiences in debt financing, market expertise, network of corporate and sponsor-based relationships and extensive track record of excellence in closing capital markets transactions will bring immediate value to our clients."

Andrew brings extensive capital markets, M&A, and corporate finance advisory experience to the Firm and will be responsible for sourcing, structuring and executing debt and equity raises for both private and public middle-market companies. Andrew holds Series 79, Series 82, and Series 63 licenses.

Prior to joining G2, Andrew was a Vice President at Wells Fargo where he focused on structuring and executing senior debt financings for leveraged buyouts, M&A and recapitalizations. At Wells Fargo, Andrew successfully transacted over $2B of new debt origination and refinancing primarily for sponsor-backed businesses across several industries including but not limited to; manufacturing, software & technology, industrials, consumer goods, distribution and healthcare.

Cullen was an Analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group at Goldman Sachs, providing advisory services related to clients' capital structure needs, structuring and executing senior debt transactions, and acting as a liaison between the lender syndicates and corporate clients.

"Given their experience base, Andrew and Cullen have quickly and seamlessly integrated into the G2 platform and client engagements," said Howard Lanser, Head of Capital Markets. "Each brings a unique set of experiences and skills to the team, which has allowed us to broaden our capabilities to the direct benefit of our clients. We couldn't be more excited about the future of our Capital Markets practice with Andrew and Cullen playing a key role in our future growth."

ABOUT G2:

G2 is a Boston-based integrated multi-product, industry-focused investment bank and restructuring advisory firm focused on crafting bespoke operational and financial advisory solutions for our corporate and investor clients. We work with clients across a range of situational dynamics, from struggles with a challenging downtrend to development of and execution of a growth strategy. Our breadth of service capabilities is unparalleled in the middle market.

