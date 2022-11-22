|
22.11.2022 18:43:30
G20: Indonesia ushers bloc into an era of emerging economies
The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies have often pulled the strings at the G20, but the tide seems to be turning. Crucially, the G20 will be steered by developing countries over the next three years.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!