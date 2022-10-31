|
31.10.2022 08:40:00
G20 Health Ministers Meeting Delivers Six Key Actions for the Upcoming Leaders' Summit
BALI, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin closed G20 Second Health Ministerial Meeting in Bali, 28 October 2022. This meeting is the culmination of G20 discussions about strengthening the global health architecture and strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
While current geopolitical tension had been widely reflected over the three days' meetings, G20 member states maintain a strong commitment, together addressing global health challenges and finding a common solution. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said, "Despite our differences, the G20 member states have come together to speak the same language—the language of humanity, the language of health that knows no border."
The meeting produced a technical document to be submitted for consideration during the G20 Leaders' Summit in mid-November. Six key actions will be carried forward as follow:
Indonesia will pass the G20 Presidency baton to India, where members will collectively further discuss and pursue efforts to address and strengthen global health architecture.
SOURCE The Indonesian Ministry of Health
