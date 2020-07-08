G3 Terminal Vancouver opens on Canada's West Coast and transforms Canada's grain supply chain

WINNIPEG, MB, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - G3 is proud to announce the opening of G3 Terminal Vancouver, a state-of-the-art grain export terminal at the Port of Vancouver on Canada's West Coast.

Together with G3's growing network of state-of-the-art loop track grain elevators on the Prairies and in partnership with Canada's railways, G3 Terminal Vancouver is transforming Canada's grain supply chain. This modern system saves Western Canadian farmers' time and money by keeping their grain moving to market and ensures overseas customers have fast and reliable access to high quality Canadian crops.

"G3 began with the vision of building a more efficient path from farmers' fields to global markets," says Don Chapman, President and CEO of G3. "We are very proud to see this vision become reality at G3 Terminal Vancouver, thanks to the safe and efficient work of our contractor Peter Kiewit Infrastructure Co. and with the help and cooperation of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority."

Construction on the next-generation facility began in March, 2017 at the site in North Vancouver and is now substantially complete as planned. The facility has for the last several months been safely and efficiently taking in Prairie grain by rail and loading it onto ships as part of a careful and successful commissioning process. The facility is now in commercial operation.

G3 Terminal Vancouver is designed with a focus on high velocity grain receiving, shipping and best-in-class environmental and safety standards, representing the next generation of grain terminal design.

The facility can receive up to three 150-car trains on its loop track, unique among grain exporting terminals in Canada . Trains quickly unload while in motion and travel back to G3's Prairie elevators without detaching from their locomotives, which is critical to increasing supply chain efficiency.

. Trains quickly unload while in motion and travel back to G3's Prairie elevators without detaching from their locomotives, which is critical to increasing supply chain efficiency. G3 Terminal Vancouver's dock can accommodate vessels up to Capesize, and its three large ship loaders move grain on board at up to 6,500 tonnes per hour, setting a new industry standard.

G3 Terminal Vancouver has a storage capacity of 180,000 metric tonnes and receives and ships a variety of grains and oilseeds.

Due to Covid-19, G3 is setting aside plans for a grand opening event at G3 Terminal Vancouver. "We will miss the opportunity to celebrate with our customers, partners and other guests but ensuring health and safety is of prime importance. Staff is working at the facility with physical distancing and hygiene measures in place," says Chapman.

G3 is proud to be a member of the North Shore community and has supported several local initiatives. G3 plans more community involvement to be announced this fall and winter.

ABOUT G3

G3 is a Canadian grain company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada created in 2015. Its operating companies include:

G3 Canada Limited, a Canadian incorporated company that operates a network of grain elevators in Western Canada and port terminals in Eastern Canada. Its shareholders are G3 Global Grain Group (a joint venture of Bunge Canada and SALIC Canada Ltd), and Western Canadian farmers through the Farmers Equity Trust.

G3 Terminal Vancouver, a British Columbia limited partnership between G3 Global Holdings (a limited partnership between Bunge Canada and SALIC Canada Ltd) and Western Stevedoring Company Ltd.

SOURCE G3 Canada Limited