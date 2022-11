G4S strike prompts fears of festive cash shortages at banks and shops

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

More than 1,000 staff who deliver money to firms such as Barclays, Asda and Tesco to take actionMore than 1,000 security workers who deliver cash and coins to some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarkets have voted to strike in December, prompting potential cash shortages in the run-up to Christmas.The 48-hour strike by 1,200 members of the GMB union who work for the security company G4S is due to take place from 3am on 4 December, after 97% of workers voted for industrial action in a row over pay. Continue reading...