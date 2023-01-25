G6 Hospitality Furthers Commitment to Combating Human Trafficking

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G6 Hospitality, the parent Company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today reaffirmed and provided an update on its commitment to raising awareness and advancing its efforts to help end human trafficking as the nation recognizes National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month this January.

"We are focused on doing our part to combat the trafficking of people," said Julie Arrowsmith, President & Interim CEO of G6 Hospitality. "We strive to bring awareness to this ongoing issue through advocacy, education, enhanced safety procedures, and ensuring our franchise owners and the property teams understand the importance of remaining vigilant and taking action."

In 2022, the Company partnered with law enforcement to provide support their human trafficking training programs, expanded key partnerships, and made meaningful contributions to efforts aimed at supporting survivors. Details include:

Together with Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality announced a combined inaugural $500,000 donation to AHLA's No Room for Trafficking Survivors Fund , the industry's first-ever Survivor Fund, administered by the American Hotel Lodging Association Foundation. The fund aims to support economic stability for survivors of human trafficking, alongside the AHLA Foundation's No Room for Trafficking program that continues to advance training and education to prevent human trafficking across the hotel and lodging industry.

donation to , the industry's first-ever Survivor Fund, administered by the American Hotel Lodging Association Foundation. The fund aims to support economic stability for survivors of human trafficking, alongside the AHLA Foundation's No Room for Trafficking program that continues to advance training and education to prevent human trafficking across the hotel and lodging industry. The Company partnered with the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators (IAHTI) to train 42 hotels in the Birmingham, AL area ahead of the World Games.

to train 42 hotels in the area ahead of the World Games. G6 Hospitality supported the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at the El Paso Summit to educate law enforcement and social services on best practices in hospitality.

at the El Paso Summit to educate law enforcement and social services on best practices in hospitality. G6 Hospitality worked with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Shared Hope International to help lead trainings and presentations aimed at addressing the threat of human trafficking.

This year, G6 will also continue to work with long-term partners, including:

New Friends New Life – G6 partners closely with New Friends New Life, a local Dallas nonprofit, to aid the organization in its commitment to helping access to education, job training, interim financial assistance and mental health support for the survivors of human trafficking. G6 also holds a seat on the organization's Board of Directors.

– G6 partners closely with New Friends New Life, a local nonprofit, to aid the organization in its commitment to helping access to education, job training, interim financial assistance and mental health support for the survivors of human trafficking. G6 also holds a seat on the organization's Board of Directors. Texas Businesses Against Trafficking – G6 allies itself with other Texas businesses to partner and educate on the signs of trafficking and how Texas businesses can raise awareness in their respective industries.

– G6 allies itself with other businesses to partner and educate on the signs of trafficking and how businesses can raise awareness in their respective industries. ECPAT International – As a member of The Code (Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism), G6 plays a role in coordinating research, advocacy and action to end the sexual exploitation of children, as well as annual financial support.

– As a member of The Code (Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism), G6 plays a role in coordinating research, advocacy and action to end the sexual exploitation of children, as well as annual financial support. It's A Penalty (IAP) – G6 joins IAP to raise awareness of the issues of human trafficking surrounding the Big Game each February. To support, G6 partners with IAP to lead training at area hotels and distribute the campaign materials to educate hotel guests and team members.

– G6 joins IAP to raise awareness of the issues of human trafficking surrounding the Big Game each February. To support, G6 partners with IAP to lead training at area hotels and distribute the campaign materials to educate hotel guests and team members. Truckers Against Trafficking – The Company partners with Truckers Against Trafficking which trains truck drivers to recognize and report instances of human trafficking.

G6 also has proactively instituted programs to execute on its zero-tolerance stance against human trafficking, including implementing comprehensive awareness, proprietary training, and response programs within the local communities its franchisees serve. The Company has found success in this approach as all G6 Hospitality team members and owners share an active role in the fight against trafficking.

For more information on G6 Hospitality's efforts in this space, please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality franchises more than 1,400 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. In 2022, Motel 6 was named the "Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand" in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The Company also ranked a Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer for 2022 and named a 2021 "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times. For more information, please visit http://www.g6hospitality.com/.

Contact

Connie McCauslin

G6 Hospitality

Mccauslin_Connie@g6hospitality.com

(469) 381-9177

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g6-hospitality-furthers-commitment-to-combating-human-trafficking-301729981.html

SOURCE Motel 6