G8Way Technologies to use eSAT Global for tracking endangered species

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eSAT Global, Inc. ("eSAT") a developer of low cost, real-time satellite IoT connectivity solutions today announces its partnership with IoT device company G8Way Technologies. G8Way is one of South Africa's leading IoT device makers and is an active participant and proponent in the protection of endangered species across the African continent.

G8Way is an IoT pioneer in South Africa and has developed a host of sensor solutions which have been implemented in a range of applications from high value asset tracking, animal traceability, cold chain and other security related solutions.

One of G8ways proudest achievements has been to play an active role in the counter poaching movement, helping to protect and preserve endangered wildlife.

G8Way Technologies CEO, Mischa Slabbert, said, "We have been in the IOT industry for a long time now and have had the opportunity to look at, and access, many different connectivity solutions in that time. We had never been quite able to effectively crack some of the difficult issues we have had with animal tracking, whether it be livestock or endangered species."

He went on to say, "I came across eSAT doing a web search and after talking to them I realised just how useful they could be as a partner. Not only will they provide low cost connectivity, but the planned device size is so small it will easily be accommodated into our devices and the battery life will be extended by years. When you are dealing with large animals like Rhinos that must be anesthetised, even something as simple as changing a battery can be a risk for the animal. We see a myriad of opportunities to work with eSAT right across Africa."

Rick Somerton, eSAT's Regional Director ANZ remarked, "When Mischa reached out to us looking for a solution, we thought it was just a simple commercial enquiry but the opportunity for us is much greater than that. It will be gratifying for our entire team if our technology is able to play a small role in protecting endangered species. We are making our partnership with G8Way a priority because of the obvious benefits which go well beyond the commercial opportunities we have."

The initial phase of the project will result in field trials of eSAT's direct-to-GEO-satellite communication modules integrated with G8Ways animal trackers. Trials are expected to be begin in Q4 of 2020 and global availability expected in 2021.

About G8Way Technologies

G8Way Technologies IoT Platform is an IoT platform that enables rapid development, management and scaling of IoT projects. Our goal is to provide out of the box IoT cloud or on premises solution that will enable server-side infrastructure for your IoT applications. It enables device connectivity via industry standard IoT protocols

MQTT, CoAP and HTTP and supports both cloud and on premises deployments. The platform combines scalability, fault tolerance and performance so you will never lose your data.

For more information, visit http://www.g8way.tech, or send an email to info@g8way.tech

About eSAT Global

eSAT Global's mission is to bring disruptive direct-to-satellite connectivity to low cost IoT devices. The direct-to-satellite connectivity solution is built around eSAT's patented architecture using existing and highly reliable GEO MSS satellite platforms. Designed from the ground up for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the eSAT solution requires no terrestrial infrastructure or back-haul, while providing global coverage. IoT devices equipped with eSAT communications modules directly communicate with GEO MSS satellites at a transmit power level comparable to that of a car key fob, enabling years of operation on a single battery The eSAT system's unique combination of low cost, low latency, and global coverage is not matched by any other existing or proposed IoT connectivity solution, including the many proposed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite systems.

For more information, visit http://www.esatglobal.com

For further information contact:

Rick Somerton

Rick.somerton@esatglobal.com

+61411758973

SOURCE eSAT Global, Inc.