Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 10:25:39

Gabriel Holding A/S – first half of the 2023/24 financial year

Summary:

First half-year better than expected at Gabriel Holding A/S as a result of growth in the Group’s global fabric business.

Selected financial highlights and comments:

  • The Group achieved growth in its global fabric business in the half-year, in particular in the business units Gabriel Fabrics and SampleMaster. As expected, revenue from the furniture upholstery units (FurnMaster) was lower
  • The Group’s total revenue was DKK 469.0 million (DKK 492.0 million)
  • Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) were DKK 35.0 million (DKK 44.5 million)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 10.5 million (DKK 21.2 million)
  • Profit before tax was DKK 1.2 million (DKK 13.4 million)
  • Cash flows from operating activities in the period were positive at DKK 17.7 million (DKK -3.3 million)
  • EBITDA margin was 7.5% (9.0%)
  • EBIT margin was 2.2% (4.3%)
  • Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 3.6% (4.9%)

Expectations for the full year 2023/24

Following the upward adjustment on 15 April 2024, management expects that revenue will be DKK 880 – 930 million and operating profit (EBIT) DKK 8 – 15 million, that finance income and costs will continue to be negative in 2023/24, and anticipates a negative result before tax but a positive cash flow.

A high level of uncertainty still surrounds the expectations for the year, primarily as a result of the continued geopolitical challenges and since the international demand is challenged by risks relating to Inflation and interest rate development.


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gabriel Holding A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Gabriel Holding A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gabriel Holding A-S 35,20 0,00% Gabriel Holding A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Vorgaben helfen: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am Freitag sind am heimischen Aktienmarkt und beim deutschen Leitindex höhere Kurse zu sehen. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen