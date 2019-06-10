GAC Motor Collaborates With Tata Elxsi to Develop Smart Gateway Module

BANGALORE, India and BEIJING, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Tata Elxsi announced today that it is developing an AUTOSAR-compliant Smart Gateway module for GAC Motors R&D Center. This module will feature in their new range of Electric Vehicles expected to launch in the second half of 2020.

The Smart Gateway module consists of multiple CAN, Ethernet and LIN channels and will act as the communication centre to control the inter-bus communications between various other ECUs like ADAS, IVI, BMS, HUD cluster.

"Tata Elxsi has rich experience in the development of automotive electronics software. We are very happy to leverage Tata Elxsi's experience on the central gateway product and jointly go for development. This will accelerate our software technology development in the intelligent connected vehicle," said Zhang Ying, Project Director of Ethernet Gateway, GAC R&D Center.

"We are delighted to partner with GAC R&D Center in the development of the smart gateway to help better manage the increasing complexity of automotive electronic architecture and network, with enhanced safety and security. This win also enables us to leverage our expertise and contribute to the development of intelligent connected vehicles in China, one of the world's leading hubs for next-generation mobility systems," said Nitin Pai, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, Tata Elxsi.

Tata Elxsi works with leading global automotive OEMs, suppliers and chip vendors in system and software development for the next generation of intelligent, autonomous and electric vehicles. This is complemented by a proven suite of software for classic and adaptive Autosar, ADAS and autonomous software and tools for automated testing and validation.

About GAC Automotive Research & Development Center

GAC R&D Center, established in 2006 and is GAC Group's technology management department and R&D system hub, responsible for the implementation of new product and new technology planning and important R&D. GAC R&D Center is responsible for the GAC Trumpchi.

About Tata Elxsi (www.tataelxsi.com)

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across Connected Infotainment, Autonomous Driving, Telematics, Powertrain, Body & Chassis electronics, along with digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud and IoT.

