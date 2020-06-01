GAC Motor Delivers 550,000 GAC-made masks to International Distribution Partners in 26 Countries

Goodwill spreads as the partners donate GAC-made masks to local medical institutions

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 550,000 masks that GAC Motor began shipping overseas in early April have arrived in 26 countries for local employees, distribution partners, and customers. Some partners spread the goodwill by donating part of the masks to organizations in need of medical supplies such as local medical institutions.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/gacmotor_202005.shtml

GAC Motor received strong support from overseas employees and partners to support the COVID-19 prevention and control in China at the early stage of the epidemic. At the end of February, GAC Group, the parent company of GAC Motor, transformed and set up mask production lines for long-term prevention and control. As the outbreak spread, overseas employees and partners were also experiencing masks shortages. GAC Motor decided to help them in return with GAC-made masks.

Goodwill never stops. After receiving the masks, the partners decided to pass on the goodwill and donate part of the masks to local medical institutions. CIG Motors, GAC Motor's partner in Nigeria, donated 50,000 medical surgical masks and other supplies to local health facilities. Impofactor CA, the representative company of GAC Motor in Ecuador delivered 30,000 masks to the National Emergency Operations Committee to support the fight against COVID-19, and supported the Cañar Red Cross to carry out rapid testing of COVID-19 at home with GAC MOTOR's vehicles. Its exclusive distributor in Panama Grupo Auto Comercial donated 10,000 masks to the local children's hospital and the Instituto Nacional de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación. In Bolivia, about 10,000 GAC-made masks were sent to the government of Santa Cruz, which will distribute them to hospitals and health centers in the city.

With the assistance from GAC Motor headquarters, overseas dealers have also taken actions to fight against the epidemic and ensure continuity of business operations, including strictly implemented daily disinfection, temperature checks and other epidemic prevention measures. They also shared car care and cleaning tips to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for consumers.

The company considers the health and safety of customers and employees a top priority. To this end, its parent company GAC Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health to jointly build an engineering technology center and production base for respiratory infection prevention and control. One of the focuses of the facility will be researching and developing disinfection, infection prevention and control technology for cars, which is expected to be applied to GAC MOTOR's products in the future and provide enjoyable experience of mobility for the company's global consumers.

