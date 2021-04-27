Gailen David Launches New Line of Airline Collectibles

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the past year, travelers and the aviation industry wait in earnest anticipation, yearning for borders to open and the safe return to international travel. Throughout the course of history, airlines, pilots, and flight crews alike have cultivated unforgettable experiences for millions of eager passengers seeking to explore the world and create memories that would carry through a lifetime. In celebration of the aviation industry and the joys they bring to the masses year after year, First Flight Out is proud to announce the release of their Airline Tails™ Bottle Stoppers.

Masterfully designed to keep wine fresh and flavorful, the patent-pending Airline Tails™️ Bottle Stoppers are more than just a wine stopper, but a piece of art. Each unique stopper is handcrafted, hand-painted, and fitted with stainless steel hardware by design partner Atlantic Models using the same standards of large-scale models commissioned by major airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and museums. These one-of-a-kind wine stoppers pay tribute to the airlines who defined an era and shaped the aviation industry into what it is today.

Atlantic Models, Inc. located in Miami, FL is the only company building model airplanes and countless aviation products in the USA. The team of dedicated craftsmen and women have over 150 years of combined experience creating the highest quality models, displays and products for our discerning customers. "We are proud to partner with First Flight Out as we preserve the art of aviation now and into the future," said Roger Jarman, VP of Product Development, Atlantic Models.

First Flight Out, founded in 2013 by Gailen David and Stephen Licata, is an air-travel inspired gifts and apparel store based in Miami's waterfront community of Coconut Grove. Located near Pan Am's original seaplane base at their Dinner Key Terminal in Miami, the First Flight Out vision is to bring the history of the aviation industry to life in innovative and practical avenues.

The latest venture to accomplish this vision, the Airline Tails™️ Bottle Stoppers, allow passengers to jet away to wine country with every savory sip while supporting the preservation of not only their wine but the history of the aviation industry as well. A portion of all profits will be donated to the Air History Project, a not-for-profit dedicated to public education and preservation of commercial air history.

"Our Airline Tails™ Bottle Stoppers are the perfect item for those who love travel to enjoy every day. We will be regularly adding to the collection with a variety of airline liveries including iconic airlines such as Pan Am and TWA that transformed air travel." - Gailen David, Founder

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the rich history of the aviation industry; First Flight Out's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition. To learn more about First Flight Out or to explore the collection, please visit: https://thefirstflightout.com/ or https://airlinetails.com

About First Flight Out

First Flight Out is an air-travel-inspired gift and apparel store dedicated to preserving the rich history of the aviation industry. Founded in 2013 by Gailen David and Stephen Licata, First Flight Out serves travel lovers, wine enthusiasts, and history buffs through their online store and soon to be reopened store and exhibit in Miami's waterfront community of Coconut Grove. Home to one of the original seaplane terminals of Pan American World Airways, First Flight Out seeks to create art out of history, paying tribute to the airlines that defined early aviation through masterful wine stoppers, corkscrews, gifts, and apparel.

Website: https://airlinetails.com // https://thefirstflightout.com/

Instagram: @thefirstflightout

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Gailen David at 305-773-3627 or 308359@email4pr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gailen-david-launches-new-line-of-airline-collectibles-301277745.html

SOURCE The First Flight Out